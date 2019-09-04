Softball
- Northern Iowa head softball coach Ryan Jacobs has announced the hiring of Micaela Whitney as the Panthers new pitching coach.
“We are excited about the experience Micaela brings from her time playing in the Big East, pitching overseas professionally, and her ability to teach pitchers,” Jacobs said. “These experiences will be essential in the development of our pitching staff. Micaela has the knowledge, experience, and work ethic to step right in and make an impact in our program and help continue pushing it forward.”
Whitney comes from Creighton where she has spent the past two seasons as an assistant. Whitney also finished her collegiate career at Creighton after spending two seasons at Iowa.
Basketball
- The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed former Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton.
Wigginton played the past two seasons with the Cyclones, and was the 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year one year after being named to the Big 12 all-Newcomer Team.
In 56 games, Wigginton averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
This past summer, the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native appeared in five games for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Summer League.
