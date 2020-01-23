Local, area sports briefs

Football

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday he has hired Mick McCall as the Cyclones’ new running backs coach.

McCall comes from Northwestern University where for the past 12 seasons he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Mick will be a wonderful addition to our coaching staff,” Campbell said in a release. “Mick has had an outstanding career in coaching and his vast experience and knowledge of the game will certainly give our offensive staff room an added boost. Mick was one of my mentors when I began my career in the coaching profession.”

McCall and Campbell were on the same coaching staff at Bowling Green from 2003-04 and 2007.

Wrestling

Northern Iowa senior wrestler Jay Schwarm with a pair of pins last week at Northern Colorado and Air Force has moved into a tie for second in Division I with 10 pins.

Schwarm is tied with Central Michigan’s Matt Stencel and is one behind Ben Darmstadt of Cornell.

The movement by Schwarm was announced Wednesday when the NCAA released its updated standings for the 2020 NCAA Most Dominant Wrestler award.