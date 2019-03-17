Try 3 months for $3

Basketball

  • University of Iowa women’s senior Megan Gustafson is the EPSNW National Player of the Year.

Gustafson, a unanimous selection, is the first ESPNW Player of the Year in program history.She was named a unanimous first-team All-American by ESPNW on Thursday.

Gustafson leads the country in field goal percentage (69.6), points per game (28.0), total points (897), and field goals made (369), ranks second in double-doubles (30) and defensive rebounds per game (10), third in total rebounds (424), and fourth in rebounds per game (13.3).

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson is the only Hawkeye in program history to win the conference’s player of the year award twice. She is the ninth two-time Big Ten Player of the Year in conference history.

  • The Iowa State women’s basketball team will be hosting a Selection Show viewing event in the Sukup South End Zone Club Monday beginning at 5 p.m.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet with the team and coaches prior to the selection show, which will air on ESPN.

The event officially gets underway at 5:45 p.m., beginning with a short program and video highlighting the team’s season to date.

The selection show begins at 6 p.m.

  • Wartburg College women’s basketball players Adrienne Boettger and Emma Gerdes were honored at the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association annual awards banquet Thursday at the Division III Final Four.

Boettger, a senior, was named an all-American, and Gerdes, a junior, earned honorable mention honors. Both are natives of Cedar Falls.

Football

  • A pair of Waterloo West seniors signed letters of intent Thursday.

Amel Saric, a two-year starter and captain, will continue his career at Coe College. Stuart was a three-year starter and has signed with Ellsworth Community College.

Youth softball

  • The Evansdale Youth Sports Association is now accepting registrations for its 2019 summer softball and T-ball leagues.

Sign-up times are March 23rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 25-29, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday March 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Registration location is the Evansdale City Hall on 123 North Evans Road. Registration is $35.

For more information, visit the EYSA online at www.eysaports.org

