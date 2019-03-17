Basketball
- University of Iowa women’s senior Megan Gustafson is the EPSNW National Player of the Year.
Gustafson, a unanimous selection, is the first ESPNW Player of the Year in program history.She was named a unanimous first-team All-American by ESPNW on Thursday.
Gustafson leads the country in field goal percentage (69.6), points per game (28.0), total points (897), and field goals made (369), ranks second in double-doubles (30) and defensive rebounds per game (10), third in total rebounds (424), and fourth in rebounds per game (13.3).
A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson is the only Hawkeye in program history to win the conference’s player of the year award twice. She is the ninth two-time Big Ten Player of the Year in conference history.
- The Iowa State women’s basketball team will be hosting a Selection Show viewing event in the Sukup South End Zone Club Monday beginning at 5 p.m.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet with the team and coaches prior to the selection show, which will air on ESPN.
The event officially gets underway at 5:45 p.m., beginning with a short program and video highlighting the team’s season to date.
The selection show begins at 6 p.m.
- Wartburg College women’s basketball players Adrienne Boettger and Emma Gerdes were honored at the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association annual awards banquet Thursday at the Division III Final Four.
Boettger, a senior, was named an all-American, and Gerdes, a junior, earned honorable mention honors. Both are natives of Cedar Falls.
Football
- A pair of Waterloo West seniors signed letters of intent Thursday.
Amel Saric, a two-year starter and captain, will continue his career at Coe College. Stuart was a three-year starter and has signed with Ellsworth Community College.
Youth softball
- The Evansdale Youth Sports Association is now accepting registrations for its 2019 summer softball and T-ball leagues.
Sign-up times are March 23rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 25-29, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday March 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Registration location is the Evansdale City Hall on 123 North Evans Road. Registration is $35.
For more information, visit the EYSA online at www.eysaports.org
