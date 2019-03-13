Youth softball
- The Evansdale Youth Sports Association is now accepting registrations for its 2019 summer softball and T-ball leagues.
Sign-up times are March 23rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 25-29, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday March 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Registration location is the Evansdale City Hall on 123 North Evans road. Registration is $35.
For more information, visit the EYSA online at www.eysaports.org
Basketball
- Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton has been named one of the five finalists for the Cheryl Milelr Award, which recognizes the top small forward in women's college basketball.
On the heels of winning the Big 12 Player of the Year honors, Carleton led he Big 12 in scoring (21.4), while also averaging 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks a game.
Carleton ranks second in Cyclone history with 2,088 career points.
Carleton joins Missouri's Sophie Cunningham, Mayrland's Kaila Charles, Notre Dame's Jackie Young and Oregon's Satou Sabally as the five finalists.
- For the third time this season, North Iowa Area Community College freshman Mandy Willems has been selected as the NJCAA Division II national player of the week.
Willems, a 5-foot-9 guard from Ackley, helped lead the Trojans to the Region XI championship, averaging 22.3 points a game while earning MVP honors.
Bowling
- Waterloo Columbus senior Alexander DuFour has signed to bowl for Hawkeye Community College in 2019-20.
DuFour posted a 187.7 game average with a high game of 254 during the 2018-19 season. He placed fifth at the North Central Conference tournament and was a first-team all-conference pick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.