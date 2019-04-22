Wrestling
- Former Northern Iowa all-American Joe Colon won a Pan-American gold medal Sunday at 61KG in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Colon beat World Champion Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez of Cuba in the gold-meal match.
Team USA captured gold in all-eight weight classes for the first time in history with Josh Rodriguez, Colton McCrystal, Anthony Ashnault, Jordan Burroughs, David Taylor, Kyle Snyder and Nic Gwiazdowski also winning.
Golf
- The Fox Ridge Ladies Golf League registration and sign-up meeting will be Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. at the Fox Ridge Club House in Dike.
The 2-gal Best Short format takes place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and league play begins on May 8.
For more information, contact Pat Fisher at 989-9094 or the Club House at 989-2213.
Basketball
- Iowa senior forward Megan Gustafson was selected as this year's recipient of the Honda Sport Award for basketball, announced the Collegiate Women's Sports Awards (CWSA) on Saturday.
The Honda Sport Award recipient is chosen annually through a vote of administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA schools.
Gustafson now becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year which is presented on June 23 in Los Angeles during a live telecast on CBS Sports Network.
Miscellaneous
- The Northern Iowa athletic department and the Panther Scholarship Club announced Monday that the annual Run4UNI will move to the fall.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, with the four-mile race wandering throughout the Northern Iowa campus and ending at the 50-yard line of Stan Sherriff Field in the UNI-Dome.
A reception will take place after the race on the UNI-Dome concourse, and later that day UNI hosts South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game.
Registration will open on June 1 and the cost of the event is $35 for the four-mile loop, and $25 for the one-mile loop.
