Basketball
- Brady Burford of the Cedar Valley CourtKings has been named the Midwest Basketball League’s Most Valuable Player for the recently concluded 2018 season.
In addition, the CourtKings’ Marcus Smith earned Sixth Man of the Year honors and team owner and general manager Gary Rima was named Executive of the Year.
Burford, a former William Penn star, averaged 23.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Burford and Smith were also named MBL Western Conference All-Stars.
- Iowa State freshman Ashley Joens of Iowa City was part of the gold medal-winning USA women’s basketball team at the FIBA U18 Americas Women’s Championship in Mexico City.
Team USA defeated Canada 84-60 in the title game. Joens scored 10 points and dished out two assists. She was the second-leading scorer for Team USA throughout the tournament, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals.
Football
- The University of Northern Iowa and Hy-Vee are partnering again this season to provide tailgating for Panther fans at the first four home games of the season.
The Football Fan Zone just outside the northwest entrance of the UNI-Dome will include live music, tents, games, inflatables and live college football games courtesy of CFU.
Cost to enter the Football Fan Zone is $5, which includes food. Children ages 3 and younger are free. The Fan Zone opens three hours prior to kickoff.
Golf
- The first annual Amani Community Services golf tournament is set for Sept. 8 at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo.
Proceeds from the four-person best-shot will be used to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Entry fee is $75, which includes golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Three levels of sponsorship packages are also available.
For more information or to enter, contact Barb Rindels at barb@amani-cs.org or call (319) 232-5660.
Swimming
- A pair of Cedar Falls swimmers won major titles at the regional and state levels recently.
Grace Frericks, who will be a freshman at Cedar Falls High this fall, won the 200 backstroke and 100 backstroke at the Central Zones Long Course Championship meet in Minneapolis. She also won the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle at the Iowa Swimming Inc. State Long Course meet contested at the University of Iowa.
Dylan Moffatt, also a CF High swimmer, won the mile at the Futures Swim Meet in Rochester, Minnesota.
Track and field
- Robbie Carroll has been named new men’s and women’s head soccer coach at Hawkeye Community College.
Carroll was previously men’s and women’s head coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College where he led both teams to playoff appearances and the women’s team earned its first national ranking.
Carroll also coached at his alma mater, Tyler (Texas) Junior College, along with Thomas Jefferson University, Continental Football Club, Rush Soccer in Colorado, Northwest College in Wyoming, the Myrtle Beach Mutiny and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
After playing collegiately at Tyler and at Wakefield College in England, Carroll played professionally in Norway, Sweden and Bulgaria.
Volleyball
- Iowa State is ranked 21st in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
Stanford is ranked No. 1, followed by Nebraska, Texas, Minnesota and Kentucky.
