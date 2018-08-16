Basketball
- The University of Iowa men’s basketball team has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season.
The Hawkeyes open with a Nov. 4 exhibition game against Guilford College. They begin the regular season with home games against Missouri-Kansas City (Nov. 8) and Wisconsin-Green Bay (Nov. 11) in the 2K Classic, then travel to New York City to face Oregon (Nov. 15) and Connecticut or Syracuse (Nov. 16).
The rest of the non-conference schedule includes Alabama State (Nov. 21), Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Nov. 27), Iowa State (Dec. 6), Northern Iowa in the Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines (Dec. 15), Western Carolina (Dec. 18), Savannah State (Dec. 22) and Bryant (Dec. 29).
Miscellaneous
- Waterloo East High School has been named the Mississippi Valley Conference Cliff Brees Spring/Summer Sportsmanship Award winner for the league’s Mississippi Division. The spring/summer award reflects sportsmanship in boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball and softball. It’s the fifth time in the past six years East has won the spring/summer award.
- Waterloo Leisure Services has announced its award winners for the summer’s Optimist baseball and softball programs.
Breakout Coach of the Year is Micah Hadley and Assistant Coach of the Year is Jerry Gallagher. Mike Knipp was named Major League Baseball Coach of the Year and Jeremy Magley Major League Softball Coach of the Year. The AAA award winners were Toby Theisen in baseball and Melissa Card and Amy Laughridge in softball. In AA, JT Residorph captured the baseball Coach of the Year award and Zach Turner the softball honor.
In addition, players of the year were selected. Joey Fry was the Major League baseball winner and Nia Christoffer the Major League softball winner. In AAA, Dash Shortway received the honor in baseball and Sawyer Schaefer in softball.
