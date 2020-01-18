Local, area briefs

Football
- Iowa State senior placekicker Connor Assalley has been placed on scholarship announced Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell Saturday.
A native of Naperville, Ill., Assalley was successful on 15 of 19 field goal attempts in 2019, the fourth-best single-season percentage in school history.
For his career, Assalley has made 31 of 42 field goals, the ninth most field goals made in Iowa State history.
Wrestling
- Due to inclement weather and travel considerations for both Iowa State and North Dakota State wrestling teams, Sunday’s scheduled dual in Ames between the Cyclones and Bison has been postponed until a later date.
Basketball
- The men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled between Simpson College and Luther College for Saturday in Decorah were postponed until today. The women will play at 2 p.m., and the men’s game is set for 4 p.m.
- Iowa State senior men’s basketball player Michael Jacobson has been named one of 30 candidates for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
Jacobson, a Waukee native, was an Academic All-American and Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a junior. He has already earned his degree in finance.
On the court, Jacobson is averaging 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cyclones.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks are taking registrations for its annual Dainty Doggy Dash on Jan. 25.
Fully-grown pups weighing 25 pounds or less are eligible to join the team for an intermission race when the Black Hawks host USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
Registration deadline is Jan. 23 and the fee is $10.
For more information, contact the Black Hawks at (319) 232-3444.