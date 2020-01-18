Local, area briefs

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Jacobson, a Waukee native, was an Academic All-American and Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a junior. He has already earned his degree in finance.

On the court, Jacobson is averaging 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Hockey

The Waterloo Black Hawks are taking registrations for its annual Dainty Doggy Dash on Jan. 25.

Fully-grown pups weighing 25 pounds or less are eligible to join the team for an intermission race when the Black Hawks host USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

Registration deadline is Jan. 23 and the fee is $10.

For more information, contact the Black Hawks at (319) 232-3444.

