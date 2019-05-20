Basketball
- The Minnesota Timberwolves have chosen Ryan Saunders as their full-fledged head coach — and the first millennial to hold the job in the NBA.
The team announced Monday that the 33-year-old Saunders will stay in the post he held on an interim basis during the second half of this past season, the role long held by his father. The widely expected decision was made by new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.
"I've known Ryan for many years and have always respected his approach to the game, work ethic, basketball knowledge and passion," Rosas said in a statement.
With Saunders and the 40-year-old Rosas, the Timberwolves have a leadership duo that, at the combined age of 73, is only three years older than San Antonio president and coach Gregg Popovich and 12 years older than their predecessor Tom Thibodeau.
Football
- Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed by police, but not arrested, after a scuffle involving event staff at a Las Vegas music festival, officials said Monday.
The 23-year-old running back was detained briefly about 3 a.m. Saturday near a gate to the overnight Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after police officers saw him "push a security officer to the ground," Officer Laura Meltzer said in a statement.
"The security guard who was the victim of the misdemeanor battery refused to press charges," the statement said, and the officers released Elliott. He was not charged with a crime.
Cellphone video posted by celebrity website TMZ appeared to show Elliott speaking with a woman and then with several security and event staff members, including one who falls backward over a metal parking area barricade before police arrive. Elliott is handcuffed and led away.
You have free articles remaining.
Elliott's agent Frank Salzano said Monday that Elliott was released shortly after the video ends; that event security misconstrued the situation and overreacted; and that Elliott left Las Vegas for Dallas to be at his youth football camp on Sunday. The agent identified the woman in the video as Elliott's girlfriend.
- Reuben Foster’s 2019 season ended after just one practice rep.
The former 49ers linebacker sustained a season-ending ACL tear, as first reported by NFL Media, during his first play of offseason team activities Monday with Washington.
Washington, of course, claimed Foster just days after he was released by San Francisco last November following his second arrest relating to domestic violence allegations involving his on-again, off-again girlfriend. The 2017 first-round draft pick was immediately placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the league looked into his arrest.
Charges were dropped and Foster was fined two game checks by the league with no suspension, allowing him to practice with his new team for the first time during the offseason program.
Auto racing
- Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.
The Austria Press Agency reported that Lauda's family said in a statement he "passed away peacefully" on Monday. Walter Klepetko, a doctor who performed a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said Tuesday: "Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that."
Lauda won the F1 drivers' championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and again in 1984 with McLaren.
In 1976, he was badly burned when he crashed during the German Grand Prix but made an astonishingly fast return to racing just six weeks later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.