Pro wrestling
- As part of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wretlin gHall of Fame Induction ceremonies this weekend taking place at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum, there will be an Impact Pro Wrestling show at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Center.
Wrestling legends such as Sgt. Slaughter, Beth Phoenix, Gerry Brisco, JJ Dillon, Brian Blair, Ultimo Dragon, West Brisco, Curt Stallion, Ric McCord, Lisa Marie Varon and Tony Garea will be appearing.
WWE’s Sheamus will sign autographs starting at 2 p.m. Friday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Center.
A pair of Waterloo natives will headline the show.
Tyler Brustkern, who competes at ‘the Golden Boy, Bryce Jordyn,’ will square off against IPW Champion The Big Picture. Brustkern is a graduate of Waterloo West, and trained at the IPW Vault School in 2018 to become a professional wrestler.
Another Waterloo native competing will be Claude “Thunderbolt” Patterson. Patterson worked at John Deere in Waterloo before becoming a professional wrestler. He now resides in Atlanta, Ga.
For more information or tickets, call (319) 233-0745 or purchase them at the Museum at 303 Jefferson Street or go to dgm-nwhof.ticketleap.com
Basketball
- The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team released its 2019-20 non-conference schedule Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
The Panthers will face five Power-5 conference opponents, including Iowa at the McLeod Center on Nov.17.
UNI travels to Missouri on Nov. 13 and Iowa State on Dec. 22, while it will play Alabama (Nov. 29) and Ohio State (Nov. 30) at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.
“There is no doubt our non-conference schedule will once again prepare us for MVC play,” UNI head coach Tanya Warren said.. “With five Power-5 schools on the schedule, plus several other quality programs, we will certainly be battle-tested. We are excited to open at home against North Dakota State to get the season going in the McLeod Center.”
UNI hosts Upper Iowa in an exhibition game on Oct. 27, before opening the regular season at home against North Dakota State (Nov. 6).
The Panthers also host Northwest Missouri State (Nov. 24) and IUPUI (Dec. 22) before opening Missouri Valley Conference play, and travel to Wichita State (Nov. 9), Creighton (Dec. 8) and Omaha (Dec. 10) to complete their non-conference slate.
- Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.
Duncan, the Spurs’ all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots — and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio’s NBA championship teams — officially returned to the franchise Monday. The Spurs, per their usual style, made the announcement in a very understated way, not even putting Duncan’s name in the headline of the news release.
“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said in the release.
Duncan didn’t even get top billing in the announcement. That went to Will Hardy, who will be taking on an expanded role as one of the Spurs’ assistant coaches. Hardy has been with the Spurs since 2010, working his way up from the video room at first.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.