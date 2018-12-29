Basketball
- Washington point guard John Wall has been told that he needs surgery to address bone spurs in his left heel, a procedure that would keep the five-time All-Star sidelined for at least six months.
Wizards coach Scott Brooks said it is “likely” that Wall will have the surgery, though the team’s medical staff was still collecting information and going through all possible options with their point guard before finalizing any decision.
- Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo will be sidelined at least a month after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament on his right ring finger.
Rondo sprained his finger during Los Angeles’ surprising Christmas Day victory at Golden State. He missed the Lakers’ last-second loss at Sacramento on Thursday night along with LeBron James, who strained his groin against the Warriors.
Rondo had surgery Friday, and he is expected to fully recover in four to five weeks, according to the team.
- The University of Connecticut asked a judge Friday to dismiss a complaint filed by former basketball coach Kevin Ollie,who contends his firing was in part racially motivated.
The school argues that the federal court doesn’t have jurisdiction and Ollie doesn’t make a specific claim under federal law in his complaint, which was filed this month.
UConn also says the former coach’s lawyer never notified the school that he planned to bring the complaint despite a conference call between the sides minutes before the motion was filed. The school’s lawyers described that as an “apparent attempt to deprive the university of the opportunity to be heard.”
UConn fired Ollie in March after a 14-18 season, citing NCAA violations. The school said because the firing was “for cause” it did not have to pay the coach about $10 million left on his contract. Ollie filed an internal grievance seeking that money and the case is now headed to arbitration.
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather is promising entertainment when he fights Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in three rounds of exhibition boxing on New Year’s Eve, but not necessarily a knockout.
“If it happens, it happens,” Mayweather said Saturday when asked whether he was going to knock out Nasukawa.
But the American was adamant that his opponent wasn’t going to knock him out or down on Monday.
“Throughout my years at boxing, I never touched the canvas once,” Mayweather, 41, told reporters at a Tokyo hotel, brushing off the upcoming event as “just another day.”
“I can do three rounds in my sleep,” he added.
Neither kicking nor official results are part of the Rizin Fighting Federation match, but a knockout is possible under the special rules.
