Leading off

Football
- Eli Manning is ending a 16-year NFL career that saw him recognized as a great quarterback, a leader, a solid citizen and the man who led the New York Giants back into prominence with two Super Bowl titles.
Manning, who set almost every Giants passing record in career solely based in New Jersey’s Meadowlands, has retired, the Giants said Wednesday. He will formally announce his retirement on Friday and there is little doubt the team will retire his No. 10 jersey.
“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer said in a statement.
“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”
The recently turned 39-year-old’s future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.
Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season and roughly three weeks after the season ended he decided his career was over.
- The Oakland Raiders have been officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak unveiled the Raiders’ new name alongside owner Mark Davis at a news conference Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium.
Sisolak read a proclamation at the announcement, officially calling Jan. 22 “Las Vegas Raiders Day” in the state of Nevada.
“The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in LA. Both cities will always be part of our DNA,” Davis said. “But today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history.”
The team, founded in 1960, has won three Super Bowls in its 60-year history.
The NFL officially approved the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas in March 2017.
The Raiders will base their training and business operations in Henderson and play their home games at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, located on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.
- A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home, authorities said.
Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.
Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.
Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.
Baseball
- The commissioner of Major League Baseball politely but logically rebuked the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday, saying the league is not interested in the council’s resolution calling for the Dodgers to be awarded the World Series championship trophies for 2017 and 2018.
“I think there’s a long tradition in baseball of not trying to change what happened,” Rob Manfred said on Fox Business.
The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series and to the Boston Red Sox in 2018. On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a resolution asking MLB to void those titles and award them to the Dodgers. The league has concluded the Astros illegally used technology to steal signs in 2017 and is investigating similar allegations against the Red Sox.
Manfred said there were “a couple of problems” with the resolution.
“We haven’t concluded our investigation with the Red Sox, so it’s a little hard to take the trophy away from somebody who hasn’t yet been found to do something wrong,” he said. “We don’t know what the outcome of that is going to be.
“The second flaw is, whatever the impact of the sign-stealing was, it could have changed who was in the World Series. It’s absolutely unclear that the Dodgers would have been World Series champion. I think there’s a long tradition in baseball of not trying to change what happened. I think the answer from our perspective is to be transparent about what the investigation showed and let our fans make their own decision about what happened.”