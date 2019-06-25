Hockey
- The St. Louis Blues made official Tuesday what everyone had expected the moment Craig Berube led St. Louis to a remarkable turnaround capped by the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.
They stripped the interim tag from his title and signed him to three-year contract.
Berube had been the interim coach since taking over for Mike Yeo on Nov. 19, but general manager Doug Armstrong acknowledged during the playoffs an extension was a foregone conclusion. And that was before the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in seven games to hoist the Stanley Cup.
"Craig made an enormous impact on our team when he took over last November," Armstrong said in a statement. "He restored our identity and provided our players with a clear sense of direction."
The Blues were in last place at the start of the year, but Berube led them on an 11-game win streak in January and February to position them for the playoffs. They wound up going 38-19-6 in the regular season, then beat the Jets, Stars and Sharks in the playoffs to reach the Stanley Cup Final.
In a dramatic, bruising series, the Blues emerged to win the first title in their 52-year history, helping to give a city still smarting from the loss of the St. Louis Rams a reason to celebrate.
An estimated 500,000 fans showed up in a downpour for the championship parade 10 days ago.
"I'm so happy for the city and the fans here. They deserve it," Berube said during the rally. "But more than anything I'm so happy for our players because of how hard they've played, the character and leadership coming through, winning that cup."
You have free articles remaining.
Basketball
- Still absorbing the magnitude of his team's accomplishment, Raptors President Masai Ujiri is confident Kawhi Leonard and the rest of Toronto's core will reunite next season in a bid for another title.
"We're on to the next issue, which for us is coming back and being champions again," Ujiri said Tuesday in his first news conference since Toronto won its first title nearly two weeks ago. "We want to experience this moment here again and again and again."
Retaining Leonard is the most pressing issue. The two-time finals MVP is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent. Toronto can offer a five-year deal worth about $190 million — one year and some $50 million more than any other team.
"I know what we've built here," Ujiri said. "I'm confident, and you see how these things go."
Ujiri stressed the main selling points of his pitch to Leonard: health, trust, success.
"I said we have to be ourselves, and we were ourselves for the whole year," Ujiri said. "I think he saw that. I think we built a trust there.
"I believe winning a championship, him seeing who we are, working with his medical staff combined with our medical staff and getting him to where he wanted to be," Ujiri added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.