Leading off

Volleyball
- The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Illinois State-Northern Iowa volleyball series slated for March 7-8 at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Illinois State has fewer than the minimum number of eligible, medically available players which is nine without position minimums.
The Conference will announced make-up dates for the series/matches at a later date.
Basketball
- Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend.
In a statement posted on Twitter, McDermott said he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.”
McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”
The comments came after the 14th-ranked Bluejays’ 77-69 loss to Xavier in Cincinnati. McDermott said he immediately recognized he had made an “egregious mistake” and addressed with his team his use of a term evocative of slavery and the antebellum South.
Creighton has a racially diverse roster that includes several Black players.
“I have never used that analogy and it is not indicative of who I am as a person or as a coach,” McDermott said in his post. “I am deeply sorry. I have apologized to our student-athletes and to our staff.”
The coach added that he apologized directly to Creighton’s president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen.
Creighton assistant coach Terrence Rencher, who is Black, tweeted that he was “deeply hurt” by McDermott’s words.
“While my relationship with Coach has been positive and I have never witnessed any racist energy from him,” Rencher said, “what he said was wrong and insensitive. ‘Plantation’ has a dark and hurtful history in my community and cannot be overlooked. Right now my focus is on the players and supporting them in any way that they need my support.”
Rencher added, “The players have decided that they want to continue to chase their goals on the court this season with Coach McDermott and I support their wishes and will continue to pour my heart into coaching them and helping them deal with larger issues.”
Football
- The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary cap space.
Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021. By terminating his contract with three years remaining, the Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season.
“A pro’s pro,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said on Twitter. “Best hands and the smartest player I’ll ever play with.”
Rudolph, who caught the winning touchdown pass from Cousins in overtime of Minnesota’s win at New Orleans in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the 2019 season, had his usage in the passing game drop off considerably over the past two years as the Vikings leaned hard on running back Dalvin Cook and their top two wide receivers.
Rudolph was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for community service. He and his wife, Jordan, developed a deep fondness for the patients at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.