Football
- Northern Iowa tight end Briley Moore and cornerback Xavior Williams have been named to the Hero Sports preseason all-American team announced the organization Thursday.
Moore was named Second-Team All-American while Williams earned third-team honors.
Moore returns as the Panthers' leading receiver after picking up 39 receptions for 536 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, he has 81 receptions, 1,090 yards and five TDs. Williams is coming off of a stellar season that saw him make 42 tackles, including a tackle for loss. He notched four interceptions for 113 return yards and a touchdown. He also had three pass breakups.
The Panthers are slated to open fall camp in early August with the season opener against Iowa State scheduled for Aug. 31 in Ames.
- Carson Wentz proved to the Philadelphia Eagles in three years he's worth a huge investment.
Wentz and the Eagles have agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season. The deal announced Thursday night adds four years to Wentz's rookie contract. It's worth $128 million with more than $107 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
"From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special, I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world, in all of sports, and I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special and to be cemented here means the world to me," Wentz wrote on Twitter.
Wentz is 23-17 in three seasons as the starting quarterback but has missed 13 games, including five playoff contests over the past two years. He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
Wentz tore his ACL in Week 13 in 2017 and sat out the final three regular-season games in 2018 because of a back injury. This is only his second full offseason preparing as the starting quarterback. He was No. 3 on the depth chart in 2016 until Sam Bradford was traded a week before the opener.
"It's a huge benefit," Wentz told The Associated Press last week about practicing with the starters throughout the summer.
Basketball
- The NBA on Thursday fined Golden State Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens $500,000 and banned him from games and all other team events for the next year after he pushed Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Stevens shoved Lowry in the right shoulder after he jumped into the first row of seats opposite the Warriors bench while trying to save a loose ball. He also told Lowry to “go … yourself” multiple times, Lowry said.
“I don’t know him. I don’t care to know him,” Lowry said. “He showed his true colors at the time. And you show what you’re really about in that time and at that moment.”
According to his LinkedIn profile, Stevens has been a minority owner since 2013. He’s also the managing partner of S-Cubed Capital and, according to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion.
Stevens is also on USC’s board of trustees and is a major donor to the university. He and his wife, Mary, have reportedly contributed more than $100 million to USC.
“I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired. What I did was wrong and there is no excuse for it,” Stevens said in a statement. “Mr. Lowry deserves better, and I have reached out today in an attempt to directly apologize to him and other members of the Raptors and Warriors organizations. I’m grateful to those who accepted my calls. I hope that Mr. Lowry and others impacted by this lapse in judgment understand that the behavior I demonstrated last night does not reflect the person I am or have been throughout my life. I made a mistake and I’m truly sorry. I need to be better and look forward to making it right.”
Golf
- Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose — all U.S. Open champions — will be playing the opening two rounds together at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach beginning on June 13.
Phil Mickelson, missing only the U.S. Open for the career Grand Slam, is in the same group as Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell. Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont; McDowell won his U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is in the traditional group with the U.S. Amateur champion, Viktor Hovland of Norway. Joining them is British Open champion Francesco Molinari.
This is the third time Woods and Rose have been in the same group for the start of the major, the previous three at the British Open. Woods and Spieth have never been grouped at a major for the opening two rounds. The only time they played together at a major was the third round of the 2014 British Open.
