Basketball
- Police in Mobile, Ala., have issued a warrant for the arrest of DeMarcus Cousins. The Los Angeles Lakers center is accused of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his young son.
Police said the warrant was generated earlier this week and signed by Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, Cristy West.
Cousins could face a third-degree domestic violence charge of harassing communications.
West provided audio to the police on Friday of what she said was Cousins threatening to shoot her in the head over whether their son would travel to Atlanta for Cousins’ wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang. Cousins and Lang married on Saturday.
The Mobile police provided the audio of the call to TMZSports, which then published it. In it, a man is heard asking if his son will be “here.” When the woman says no, the man threatens to “put a bullet” in her head.
West has levied past domestic violence claims against Cousins.
Cousins, 29, signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Lakers in July. He is expected to miss the whole season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament two weeks ago.
The Lakers and NBA have said in statements that they are conducting their own investigations into the recent incident.
Football
- The Denver Broncos are set to exercise late owner Pat Bowlen’s plan of succession after a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by his brother.
You have free articles remaining.
Brittany Bowlen, 29, is planning to return to the team in a senior management position following her wedding in September, beginning a process she hopes will lead to her taking over as the franchise’s controlling owner.
Arapahoe County Court Judge John E. Scipione dismissed John Bowlen’s lawsuit Thursday. John Bowlen had sought to remove team President Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and Denver lawyer Mary Kelley as trustees of the Patrick D. Bowlen trust, claiming they weren’t acting in good faith or in his late brother’s best interests.
After John Bowlen’s lawsuit was filed in October, the trustees asked the NFL to arbitrate the matter rather than the courts, and Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed ex-49ers executive Carmen Policy as arbitrator.
The Broncos are confident the league will rule in favor of the trust, which is in charge of selecting the next controlling owner of the franchise valued at more than $2.5 billion.
Pat Bowlen, who died in June at age 75, two months before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had set up the trust several years ago, and the trustees ran the team after Bowlen stepped down in 2014 as he battled Alzheimer’s.
Beth Bowlen Wallace, 49, announced in May 2018 that she wanted to take over the franchise but the trust responded by saying she wasn’t “capable or qualified at this time.” Ellis later said Brittany Bowlen was the leading candidate among the owner’s seven children to take over the team, and last fall she announced her intention to pursue that position.
- Browns running back Kareem Hunt will spend part of his NFL suspension rehabbing after surgery.
Hunt, who will serve an eight-game ban for two physical off-field altercations in 2018 while he played for Kansas City, had a sports hernia operation Thursday — hours before the Browns played Detroit in their exhibition finale.
Hunt had been expected to play in what would have been his last game until his ban ends in November. The Browns said the 24-year-old is expected to be fully recovered by the time he’s eligible to return to their roster for the Nov. 10 game against Buffalo.
On Wednesday, the league said Hunt is not allowed inside the team’s facility during his suspension, which goes into effect Saturday at 4 p.m. The Browns had asked for an exemption so Hunt could be around his teammates while serving his penalty.
Hunt, who is from the Cleveland area, will now have to rehab his injury elsewhere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.