Wrestling
- United States wrestlers Kyle Dake and J'Den Cox both produced gold medal winning performances Monday at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest.
Dake won gold at 79kg with a 2-0 win over Jabravil Hasanov of Azerbaijan.
For the tournament, the 27-year old outscored his opponents, 37-0.
"I definitely put the work in to get to where I needed to be," said Dake. "I've always been pretty stingy with points. Giving up points is not something I like to do."
Cox, a bronze medalist at the Rio Olympics and Paris World Championships while competing at 86kg, topped Ivan Yankouski of Bulgaria, 4-1, to win at 92kg.
Cox scored two of his points off step outs in each of the two periods. Holding a 2-1 lead late in the match, Cox shot a single leg and secured a takedown in the closing seconds to clinch the victory.
"I wish I could have scored more points, but it seemed like my opponent didn't really want to wrestle that much," Cox said.
Former Iowa wrestler Thomas Gilman took fifth at 57kg.
- University of Iowa wrestling single-dual tickets will go on sale for the general public on Nov. 1.
Single tickets for six-of-seven home dates are $12 for adults, and $8 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at hawkeyesports.com
Iowa's home dates are Nov. 17 (Princeton), Nov. 24 (Purdue), Dec. 1 (Iowa State), Dec. 8 (Lehigh), Jan. 18 (Rutgers), Feb. 8 (Maryland) and Feb. 15 (Indiana).
Basketball
- Iowa women's basketball senior Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten preseason player of the year, and junior Kathleen Doyle was selected as a preseason all-conference player.
Gustafson led the NCAA in points per game (25.7), field goal percentage (67.1) and field goals made (320) last season.
The Port Wing, Wis. native enters the season with 1,803 career points and 979 rebounds putting her in position to become the seventh player in Big Ten history to register 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
Doyle was a second-team all-Big Ten selection last year after ranking 12th nationally in assists per game (6/6).
Football
- Play ball! North Dakota State will take on Butler to open next season at Target Field in Minnesota.
The Twins confirmed on Monday that the Bison will host the Bulldogs on a Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2019, at their open-air ballpark in downtown Minneapolis.
This will be the second college football game held at the facility since it opened in 2010. St. Thomas played St. John's there in 2017, drawing a crowd of 37,355 that set the NCAA Division III attendance record. North Dakota State, of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and Butler, of the Pioneer League, are in the FCS. The Bison have won six of the last FCS national championships.
Target Field is about a 3½-hour drive from NDSU's campus in Fargo.
- Unless Marshawn Lynch has a Christmas gift in mind for his hometown fans, he’s likely played his last game in Oakland as a Raider.
Lynch was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury Monday, just a few hours after the Raiders traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round draft pick.
Players on injured reserves are out a minimum of six weeks, then have two weeks of practice time before being eligible to play in a game. That means the earliest the Lynch could see the field this season for the Raiders is on Christmas Eve in the Raiders’ regular-season home finale against the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders finish the season on Dec. 30 at Kansas City.
Lynch, 32, leads the Raiders with 331 yards on 77 carries. He is under contract with the Raiders through this season with a salary cap number of $4,453,153.
- Embattled first-year coach Steve Wilks emphatically said the Arizona Cardinals are not going to trade star cornerback Patrick Peterson, who at 28 years old should be in the prime of his career.
Wilks' comment Monday came moments after a report via Twitter that said Peterson had asked the Cardinals to trade him by the Oct. 30 deadline.
"We're not trading Patrick," Wilks said. "That's out of the question."
The tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter was posted after Peterson had left the Arizona locker room following Monday's practice. The cornerback, a first-round draft pick out of LSU who is a three-time All-Pro selection and has made the Pro Bowl in each of his seven NFL seasons, usually speaks to the media on Thursdays.
