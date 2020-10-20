 Skip to main content
Leading off
Leading off

Hockey

  • The Waterloo Black Hawks acquired goaltender Jack Williams in a trade with the Muskegon Lumberjacks Monday for a 2021 USHL Phase II draft pick.

Williams appeared in 28 games last year going 12-8-4. The 19-year old from St. Louis is committed to Michigan State.

Waterloo opens its season on Nov. 6 at home against Omaha.

  • Since 1964, only a few Novembers have passed without a Thanksgiving hockey game in Waterloo; as the Black Hawks prepare for the city’s 50th Thanksgiving home game in 2020, a new book looks back on the special tradition which holds a unique place in junior hockey.

50 Thanksgivings; Waterloo’s Hockey Holiday, reviews the 50 games played on the final Thursday in November (including the only “away” game, when the Black Hawks skated in Sweden during a 1968 trip to Europe).

“You have to come out on Thanksgiving night to really appreciate the experience, and for people who have made it part of how their families celebrate the holiday, 50 Thanksgivings will bring back a lot of great memories,” said Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene. “The photos are great, there is a ton of information, and I think Black Hawks fans will really enjoy this book as they celebrate this milestone with us next month.”

Available in paperback and written by Tim Harwood, 50 Thanksgivings begins with a forward by 2010 Thanksgiving star Ryan Papa.

Copies of the book can be ordered through waterlooblackhawks.com either for pickup at Young Arena or delivery by mail. It is also available from online and traditional booksellers.

Basketball

  • Indiana wanted its next coach to take the franchise in a new direction.

The Pacers were seeking someone who could communicate with today’s players, who was open to a new offensive philosophy and who could win some postseason games.

On Tuesday, president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard found his man in Toronto assistant Nate Bjorkgren.

“Nate is the right coach for us at the right time,” Pritchard said in a statement released by the team. “He comes from a winning background, has experienced championship success, is innovative and his communication skills along with his positivity are tremendous.”

Bjorkgren, an Iowa native who played college basketball at South Dakota, left the G-League in 2015 to join the Phoenix as player development coordinator. He spent two seasons on the Suns staff before rejoining Nurse in Toronto.

