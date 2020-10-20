Leading off

Available in paperback and written by Tim Harwood, 50 Thanksgivings begins with a forward by 2010 Thanksgiving star Ryan Papa.

Copies of the book can be ordered through waterlooblackhawks.com either for pickup at Young Arena or delivery by mail. It is also available from online and traditional booksellers.

Basketball

Indiana wanted its next coach to take the franchise in a new direction.

The Pacers were seeking someone who could communicate with today’s players, who was open to a new offensive philosophy and who could win some postseason games.

On Tuesday, president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard found his man in Toronto assistant Nate Bjorkgren.

“Nate is the right coach for us at the right time,” Pritchard said in a statement released by the team. “He comes from a winning background, has experienced championship success, is innovative and his communication skills along with his positivity are tremendous.”

Bjorkgren, an Iowa native who played college basketball at South Dakota, left the G-League in 2015 to join the Phoenix as player development coordinator. He spent two seasons on the Suns staff before rejoining Nurse in Toronto.

