LEADING OFF

Leading off: WIlliams set for World Championships in Hungary

Sahara Williams

Basketball

  • Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams departed for Chicago Monday to begin training for the 2022 U18 3x3 World Championships in Debrecen, Hungary.

Williams was selected to Team USA’s squad earlier this month and joins KK Arnold of Germantown, Wis., Sarah Strong of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, La.

“I’m really excited to play,” Williams said in a Waterloo Community Schools release. “It will be a really good way to promote myself and my individual game. At the tryouts I felt like I did pretty well, and I was pretty confident in myself.”

The World Championships begin on Aug. 23 and run through Aug. 28. Team USA’s first game is scheduled for Aug. 24 against Egypt.

Williams has committed to play at Oklahoma beginning 2023-24.

“She’s worked hard,” West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “She’s going to have a great senior year.”

Soccer

  • Two Northern Iowa women’s soccer players earned Missouri Valley Conference preseason honors.

The MVC released its preseason poll Tuesday, predicting Valparaiso as favorites to win. UNI was picked to finish seventh.

Panther juniors Ashley Harrington and Lauren Heinsch were part of the 17-player preseason all-conference team.

Harrington led UNI in points (16) during the fall season as she had five goals and six assists. She was a second-team all-conference pick.

Heinsch played in all 18 games in 2021 and led the team with six goals. She was also a second-team all-conference pick.

UNI opens its 2022 season at home Thursday against Grand View.

  • University of Iowa women’s soccer student-athletes Hailey Rydberg, Samantha Cary and Kenzie Roling have been named Big Ten Players to Watch for the 2022 season, it was announced Monday by the league office.

The recognition marks Cary’s second consecutive season as a conference player to watch. In 2021, the St. Charles, Missouri, native logged the second-most minutes on the team (1,749) and started 19 contests. She tallied three goals and had two assists at the defender position. Cary played 90 minutes or more in 14 games for a stout Hawkeye defense that gave up 20 goals and posted six clean sheets on the year.

Roling turned heads as a freshman, scoring six goals across 11 starts and notching two game-winning goals. The Waverly, Iowa, native earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Aug. 24, 2021, after scoring goals in wins over the Saint Louis and DePaul.

