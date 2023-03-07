Wrestling

Northern Iowa wrestlers Cael Happel (141) and Derek Holschlag (157) received at large bids into the NCAA Wrestling Championship field Tuesday.

The addition of Happel and Holschlag to the field for the March 16-18 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center gives the Panthers seven national qualifiers.

They join Kyle Biscoglia (133), Colin Realbuto (149), Austin Yant (165), Parker Keckeisen (184) and Tyrell Gordon (285).

Track and field

Northern Iowa track and field assistant coach Jeff Coover has been named the MVC Men’s Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year.

Coover, who has been a full-time member of the Panther coaching staff since 2019 focusing on jumps and multi-events, coached Carter Morton to three individual titles at the MVC Indoor championships last weekend.

Morton won the long jump, triple jump and the heptathlon.

Wrestling

Hawkeye Community College has announced it will be adding Men’s and Women’s wrestling to its slate of intercollegiate athletic programs.

“Providing opportunities is what we are best at, and these new sports offerings will serve as a great pathway for high school students to compete and continue their education,” HCC Director of Athletics and Recreation Ethan Crawford said.

The Men’s and Women’s teams will begin in the fall of 2024.

With the addition of the two wrestling programs, HCC now will sponsor 17 intercollegiate programs.

Women’s basketball

Northern Iowa sophomore Grace Boffeli and senior Cynthia Wolf each were named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team Tuesday.

In the classroom, Boffeli is majoring in elementary education and has a 3.92 cumulative GPA and was named to the All-Scholar first team.

Wolf was a second team selection.

Nominees must be starters or important reserves, have played in 75 percent of a team’s games, and carry at least a 3.50 GPA.

Hockey

Waterloo Black Hawk defenseman Sam Rinzel has been named the United States Hockey League defensemen of the week for his play in back-to-back games last week.

Rinzel had goals in both of Waterloo’s games as the Black Hawks split with Lincoln and Sioux City.

Rinzel now has eight goals and 21 assists.

Softball

Northern Iowa freshman catcher Alexis Pupillo has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after slashing .462/.500/1.231 while hitting three home runs and driving in six in games against Mercer, Kennesaw State and Georgia Tech last week.