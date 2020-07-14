You are the owner of this article.
Leading off: Cedar Falls native Gerdes nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
Leading off: Cedar Falls native Gerdes nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Emma Gerdes

Basketball

  • Emma Gerdes is Wartburg College's nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

The Cedar Falls native was a back-to-back American Rivers Conference basketball MVP and honorable mention All-American by D3hoops.com and the WBCA. During her career, Wartburg won four regular season and conference tournament titles while making runs to the Final Four and Elite 8. She ranks second in school history with 420 career assists and 223 career steals.

Golf

  • Pheasant Ridge golf pro John Bermel fired a second-day 3-under-par 69 to qualify for the PGA Professional Championship held April 25-28 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Bermel finished tied for fifth in the Iowa Section Professional Championship at Des Moines' Wakanda Club. The top seven finishers advanced to the national event.

Cross country

Evan Deuth has been named the new head girls' cross country coach of the Waterloo combined team.

Deuth competed in cross county and track and field at Bettendorf High School before graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2013. He is currently a Project Lead the Way teacher at Carver Academy in Waterloo.

