Klay Thompson is staying home with Golden State. Jimmy Butler finally has a new home in Miami.
And the wait continues for Kawhi Leonard.
Thompson announced his decision to stay with the Golden State Warriors for $190 million over the next five years, meaning the five-time reigning Western Conference champions have their ‘Splash Brothers’ backcourt of Thompson and Stephen Curry locked up long-term. Thompson made the announcement on social media, using the hashtag “Warrior4life.”
He added, “there was never a doubt.”
There’s still plenty of doubt about Kawhi Leonard’s next stop. The first 24 hours of free agency have come and gone without a peep from the NBA Finals MVP, who is expected to meet with the Toronto Raptors — the team he led to this past season’s NBA title — as early as Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers also appear to remain squarely in the race to land him to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
But there is no more doubt about Butler’s future.
The Heat completed agreements on what will become a four-team trade Monday to land Butler from the Philadelphia 76ers, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers also involved. Miami gets Butler and Meyers Leonard, the Blazers get Hassan Whiteside, the Clippers get Harkless and a future first-round pick and the 76ers get Josh Richardson.
Kyrie Irving made his move to the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal believed to be worth $141 million official, with the New York native saying the lure of going home was too strong to ignore.
Irving had been with the Boston Celtics. His replacement in next season’s Celtics lineup will be Kemba Walker, who explained his decision to leave Charlotte for Boston in an essay published Monday by The Players Tribune.
“I feel like it’s a match made in heaven,” Walker wrote. “I want to win here, badly — and I’m excited to prove myself as that type of player in this league. I want to elevate myself into that Boston winning tradition. I want to get this team back on top.”
