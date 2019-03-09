AMES – Coaches can typically fix game planning issues, ball screen defense, even entire offensive problems and anything X’s and O’s-related.
But fixing team chemistry is a harder thing for a coach to deal with. Coaches can’t pop in tape of previous games and fix chemistry issues like they can help defense and defensive rotations.
That’s what Iowa State coach Steve Prohm is trying to do. The Cyclones got into a scuffle at practice on Monday. It was a scuffle where star guard Marial Shayok got his toe caught in an opening door after things simmered down. Shayok said heated practices and scuffles are common in collegiate athletics.
They happened when he was at Virginia and Michael Jacobson had them at Nebraska. Shayok said no one would’ve hurt about the scuffle and heated practice if he wouldn’t have sprained his toe.
Iowa State had a team meeting led by seniors Shayok and Nick Weiler-Babb to try to get things right and Prohm met with each of the players individually to try and get things right.
The Cyclones will put its chemistry to the test against the No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Hilton Coliseum.
“You’re obviously not going to say you’re in a good place,” Prohm said. “You have to figure it out and heal a little bit and then start your pathway back. I hope, after (Thursday), we are back to that uphill climb. Does that mean you win? I don’t know. But like I talked with those guys about (in the individual meetings), it’s about playing the right way.
“I rewatched our first Texas Tech game, but that (Iowa State) team is a good team – really good. We have to get back to that.”
Prohm, Shayok, Jacobson and Weiler-Babb all said the issues didn’t stem from one incident or one person.
It’s just an accumulation of frustrations from a bad three weeks that have the Cyclones on a 2-5 skid over the last seven games. Overall Iowa State is 20-10 and 9-8 in the Big 12.
“Every team has those frustrations – especially when you lose,” Shayok said. “Frustrations were high and it was a good, physical practice and I think we needed that. There wasn’t anything that was wrong, it’s just unfortunate my toe got hurt – but that had nothing to do with it, it was just a freak accident.”
While the venting of frustrations can be good and healthy for a team, it’s not something a team necessarily wants to go through.
“We started this season so well and then no one can seem to pin point one thing where three weeks ago it just flipped,” Jacobson said. “No matter what’s going on, on the outside, or if someone is made and so and so, you’re not going to win with this kind of effort that we gave at West Virginia.
“Giving a crap about Iowa State and winning basketball games is the biggest thing right now.”
Prohm stressed to his players that they need to turn this around for themselves and for each other. He said one of the greatest joys you can get in life is doing something for somebody else.
“They need to change it so they can experience some really special things this month,” Prohm said.
Shayok, the person who actually came away physically injured, seems to be the person that’s most confident that things will get turned around quickly.
“Losing isn’t fun, but I have no doubt we’re going to get it back together though,” Shayok said. “Spirits are pretty good within the team and I’m looking forward to (Saturday).
“We had an in-house meeting and let it be known that we’re going to finish it out the right way for each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.