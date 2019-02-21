IOWA CITY — After working its way into a share of first place in the Big Ten and a top-10 national ranking, the Iowa women’s basketball team turns its attention to staying there.
The Hawkeyes face the first of two straight road tests tonight, visiting Indiana in a 7 p.m. game. A trip to Nebraska follows on Monday, a pair of challenges in venues where Iowa has had limited recent success.
The Hawkeyes have lost in their last three games against the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall, where Iowa last won in 2012. Iowa was beaten in its last visit to Nebraska, as well, and has won just twice in five games in Lincoln since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten.
“We have a tough week in front of us, places where we have had some difficulty winning,’’ coach Lisa Bluder said. “But, we have a lot to play for right now and I think that has everybody’s attention.’’
Sunday’s 86-73 victory over then seventh-ranked Maryland allowed Iowa to climb four spots to 10th in this week’s Associated Press poll, the same spot the Hawkeyes landed in the weekly coaches’ poll.
It’s Iowa first appearance in the AP top 10 since Dec. 2, 1996.
“We haven’t been in the top 10 since the year I was born, so it is exciting,’’ Iowa center Megan Gustafson said. “But, being a top-10 team doesn’t mean we don’t have something to prove anymore because we do. We have to take that into everything we do from here on out.’’
That starts tonight.
“We’ve talked about it and if we don’t get the win at Indiana, the win against Maryland doesn’t mean as much,’’ Bluder said. “We have a goal to win the Big Ten championship. That’s out there for us. With three games left, the focus doesn’t change. It’s still one game at a time.’’
Bluder believes her team may be finding motivation from its most recent setback.
Winners in 10 of their last 11 games, the Hawkeyes take a 21-5 record and 12-3 Big Ten mark into tonight’s game against Indiana.
Four straight losses have dropped the Hoosiers to 17-10 on the season, including three setbacks that have come with leading scorer Ali Patberg sidelined because of a shoulder injury that has the Notre Dame transfer listed as questionable for tonight’s game.
On the flip side, Iowa has won its last five games, including a pair of victories over rated opponents, since dropping a 90-81 game at Michigan on Jan. 31.
Bluder has sensed a different attitude from her team in the weeks since.
“This team is driven. They are very focused. They are locked in,’’ she said. “Maybe that Michigan loss did that for us. It showed us you can’t take any practice or day off. Ever since that game, our team has been very dialed in.’’
