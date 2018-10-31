IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder welcomes the chance for her 19th Iowa women’s basketball team to be ranked among the nation’s elite and encourages the Hawkeyes to embrace the opportunity.
Building around a group of four returning starters, including All-American post player Megan Gustafson, Iowa was ranked 13th in the nation when the Associated Press preseason poll was released Wednesday.
Bluder said during the Hawkeyes’ media day Wednesday she believes the pieces are in place for this to become the best Iowa team she has coached and she doesn’t discourage players from thinking that way.
“There is a lot of excitement around our team, but it starts with our team,’’ Bluder said. “They have high expectations for themselves and I don’t really think they feel any pressure or anything like that. I want them to have the confidence that they can perform at the level of the accolades we’re receiving.’’
The Hawkeyes are picked second in the Big Ten preseason poll behind Maryland, which is ranked ninth in the AP poll, but the nine returning letterwinners Iowa is building around are still irritated that last year’s 24-8 season ended with a six-point loss to Creighton in the opening round of the NCAA tourney.
“We didn’t end with our best performance last year and that’s been good motivation all summer long,’’ Gustafson said. “There’s still more out there for us. We’re a hungry team.’’
Iowa has no shortage of experience.
Gustafson is one of only two NCAA Division I women’s basketball players in the past decade to average more than 24 points and 12 rebounds per game in a season.
The Hawkeyes have returning backcourt experience in guards Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer and Alexis Sevillian and welcome back point guard Tania Davis after her second torn anterior cruciate ligament in as many years.
“People forget how good Tania is because she hasn’t been out there for the last two full Big Ten seasons,’’ Bluder said. “She’s our X factor, one of our best 3-point shooters, one of our best free throw shooters and an amazing passer who gives us great depth at that point guard position.’’
“I’m anxious, mostly because I get a chance to be on the court with a team like this,’’ Davis said. “We have a good chance to be really, really good and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.’’
Meyer, a junior from Mason City, said Iowa has set team goals of winning the program’s first Big Ten championship since sharing the title in 2008 and reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney.
“We’re setting high standards for ourselves because we believe we can obtain them,’’ Meyer said. “We have confidence in each other and the chemistry separates this team from a lot of others. We believe it will make a difference.’’
