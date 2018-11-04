AMES — Iowa State held Winona State to 36 percent shooting and 12 second-half points as the Cyclones cruised to a 73-39 women’s basketball exhibition win Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
Madison Wise led a balanced Cyclone offense with 14 points while Kristin Scott and Morgan Kane added 10 each. Scott and Kane also shared the team rebounding lead with eight apiece.
Iowa State led 22-8 after the opening quarter and 45-27 at halftime.
The Cyclones didn’t have a great shooting game, hitting just 41.8 percent overall and just 5 of 27 from 3-point range.
Iowa State opens its regular season Friday at noon when it hosts Niagara in the Preseason WNIT.
Iowa St. 73, Winona St. 39
WINONA ST. (39) — Pickrain 4-9 0-0 11, Silloway 2-7 0-0 6, Novotny 2-2 0-0 4, Hustad 0-1 0-0 0, Schaefer 6-9 0-0 12, Bruss 0-3 0-0 0, Kieck 0-6 2-2 2, Lodermeier 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Fee 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 15-42 4-6 39.
IOWA ST. (73) — Wise 6-9 0-0 14, Carleton 0-4 4-4 4, Joens 2-6 3-3 7, Burkhall 4-5 0-0 8, Middleton 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Thurmon 0-1 0-0 0, Camber 3-5 0-0 8, Mills 0-1 1-2 1, Nezerwa 3-9 0-1 6, Frederick 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 4-8 2-4 10, Kane 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 28-67 12-16 73.
Halftime — Iowa St. 45, Winona St. 27. 3-point goals — Winona St. 5-22 (Pickrain 3-7, Silloway 2-6, Schaefer 0-1, Bruss 0-2, Kieck 0-4, Lodermeier 0-1, Johnson 0-1), Iowa St. 5-27 (Wise 2-5, Carleton 0-1, Joens 0-4, Middleton 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Washington 0-2, Camber 2-4, Nezerwa 0-1, Frederick 0-3, Scott 0-2). Rebounds — Winona St. 31 (Schaefer 6), Iowa St. 37 (Scott 8, Kane 8). Assists — Winona St. 7 (Pickrain 2, Schaefer 2, Kieck 2), Iowa St. 20 (Middleton 5). Turnovers — Winona St. 25 (Schaefer 7), Iowa St. 7 (Nezerwa 2). Total fouls — Winona St. 17, Iowa St. 16. Fouled out — Novotny. Att. — 9,259.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.