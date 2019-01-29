AMES — For the past two seasons, Iowa State women’s basketball has been the Bridget Carleton show.
That’s not a bad thing, necessarily. One could argue it’s still the Bridget Carleton show.
The difference is Carleton has a supporting cast around her this season, and the Cyclones’ record has improved because of it.
Iowa State went 14-17 overall with a 7-11 conference record a year ago. This season, the Cyclones are 15-5 and 5-3.
Iowa State hosts Texas Tech tonight and two players not named Bridget Carleton took home Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors Monday.
Sophomore forward Kristin Scott had a game for the record books against Oklahoma State last week. She went 11-for-11 from the field, 7-for-7 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. She had 31 points in 29 minutes and capped her perfect night with a game-best 12 rebounds.
“We have high expectations for Kristin but that’s one of those games that she may never duplicate,” Coach Bill Fennelly said. “She’s capable of doing those types of things. She’s certainly solidified our team and given us another offensive weapon.
“That’s really important when you have someone like Bridget on your team – to have another option might open up the court a little more and it makes it really hard to focus on one player.”
In Big 12 play, the 6-foot-4 Scott is averaging 15.8 points while shooting 69 percent from the field and 61 percent from 3-point range. Another player that’s taking the focus off Carleton is Big 12 Freshman of the week Ashley Joens.
Joens had 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting and seven rebounds against Oklahoma State while playing all 40 minutes. She averages 12 points per game overall.
Joens, an Iowa City native, has grown throughout the season. She’s developed a more balanced offensive game, and Fennelly is liking what he sees from her on defense.
“At the beginning of the year it was, ‘Stand over there, we’ll throw it to you, and when we do, shoot it,’” Fennelly said. “The other night, she had two or three baskets around the rim. We’re trying to encourage her to get the ball and attack the basket because she has an ability to find a way to score. Defensively, she’s been good. We’ve asked her to guard some really good players and she’s competed well.
“The other night she went all 40 minutes, and there was never one time during the game that I had a thought to take her out. That means you’re doing things at both ends of the floor. Now, the challenge will be, can she finish it?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.