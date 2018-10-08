AMES -- Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly jokes that true freshman Ashley Joens may have more points than words spoken this season.
Joens, a former Iowa City High star, is quiet by nature, but she has a knack for putting the ball through the hoop.
“She doesn’t say much,” Fennelly said. “You say something to her and she nods – she’ll say ‘yes’ once in a while. I think she’s very businesslike when it comes to basketball. When it comes to her mind and basketball, chit-chatting is not part of the game.”
Fennelly is hoping the 6-foot Joens will have a big impact from day one and take some of the scoring burden off Bridget Carleton.
“I told her, ‘I’m not going to treat you like a freshman,’” Fennelly said. “Obviously, her initial thing is to go out and score, but we want her to be a really good defender, use her size and length to go rebound – we want her to be a great basketball player, and I think she wants to be. I think she’s a big piece of what we’re doing, she’s a big piece of what we’re going to do in the future.”
Fennelly told Joens to attach herself to Carleton and do everything she does. Carleton is a two-time, first-team all-Big 12 player and an honorable mention AP All American.
“Do what Bridget does, act like Bridget acts,” Fennelly said. “(Joens) is someone who is going to have a big role as a freshman, she’s someone whose game is going to develop. Bridget, like most freshmen, couldn’t spell defense when she got here and now she’s arguably our best defender.”
Joens, like Carleton, has a reputation as a 3-point marksman, but they can both score in a variety of ways.
“The No. 1 thing I would say is because of the rules, (Joens) is going to get to the free throw line a lot,” Fennelly said. “We had one game in Costa Rica, I think she shot 20 free throws.
“For her, make 3s, get to the free throw line and get offensive rebounds – if she can do those three things on a consistent basis, which I think she can, she’s going to score more than her fair share of points.”
The similarities between Joens and Carleton are eerie.
“I see myself in her,” Carleton said. “She’s shy, soft-spoken as a freshman. But she’ll grow out of it, for sure. She’ll start talking more. Her versatility, her height – she loves the game of basketball and she works hard at it.”
