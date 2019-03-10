DALLAS (AP) — Iowa State's Marial Shayok earned a spot on the All-Big 12 men's basketball first team announced Sunday.
Shayok, a senior transfer from Virginia, finished second in the league in scoring with an 18.7 per-game average. He shot 49.6 percent overall, 39.6 percent from 3-point range and 87.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Cyclone sophomore Lindell Wigginton earned the Sixth Man Award. Injured early in the season, Wigginton settled into a role off the bench and averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21 games.
Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker (12.2 points per game) made the All-Freshman Team, and Shayok earned a spot on the All-Newcomer Team. Wiggingon, Horton-Tucker and Nick Weiler-Babb were all named All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver was voted Big 12 player of the year and coach Chris Beard coach of the year after the Red Raiders shared the regular-season title with Kansas State.
The Wildcats' Barry Brown was voted defensive player of the year and Dedric Lawson of Kansas was the newcomer of the year. Jaxson Hayes of Texas was freshman of the year, and Kristian Doolittle of Oklahoma was the most improved player.
Culver, Brown and Lawson were unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selections in voting conducted by the league's coaches. They were joined by Kansas State's Dean Wade and Iowa State's Shayok.
