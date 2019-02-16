MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Iowa State was drilled at home by TCU a week ago, then had to sit around without another game until Saturday, left to brood over its uphill climb to get back into the Big 12 race.
The Cyclones finally released that pent-up angst against No. 18 Kansas State.
Lindell Wigginton hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Talen Horton-Tucker buried six 3s and had 20, and the No. 23 Cyclones pulled away late for a 78-64 victory over the Big 12-leading Wildcats on Saturday to answer a chorus of critics that had been surfaced over the past seven days.
"Soft on defense. Not moving the basketball. Not running the floor. Not sharing. Not being engaged in huddles. Not executing out of timeouts," Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said, reflecting on what needed to change after the TCU loss. "We had a list of things that weren't very good."
The Cyclones (19-6, 8-4) were quite good against the Wildcats.
They had three double-figure scorers with Marial Shayok contributing 13 points and 13 boards. They went 14 of 24 from beyond the 3-point line, shooting right over Kansas State's vaunted defense. And they dished out 19 assists while turning it over just 10 times.
"When our A-team shows up," Prohm said, "we have a chance to do good things. The things the B-team does, we have to keep them as far away as we can."
Barry Brown had 23 points for the Wildcats, but he didn't get a whole lot of help. The rest of the team was a combined 2 of 13 from the 3-point arc and 11 of 34 from the field.
Making matters worse, the short-handed Wildcats — already without top backup Cartier Diarra because of hand surgery — lost senior forward Dean Wade with 9:18 to go. The preseason Big 12 player of the year limped off the floor and spent the remainder of the game sitting on the end of the bench.
The Wildcats' half-court defense held Iowa State in check until late in the first half, when Horton-Tucker spoiled even good coverage. The freshman guard hit four 3s and finished with 14 first-half points, one of them a fade-away from well beyond the arc as the shot clock expired.
"What are you going to do?" Weber said. "It seemed like they had us spread out, they got us down the line. It's the same team we held to 57 at their place. They're good offensively."
Kansas State pulled within 57-56 on Mike McGuirl's follow shot with 7 minutes left. But the Cyclones continued to respond with a barrage of 3s, and it was Wigginton whose two fall-away 3s in succession allowed them to regain control.
"We just battled the whole game," Wigginton said. "When everyone was doubting us, we came in and responded every time. We've got toughness. We didn't show it last week but we did today."
Iowa State returns home to face Baylor on Tuesday night.
