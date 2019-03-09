OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 18 points, Madison Wise had 15 with 10 rebounds and second-seeded Iowa State defeated 10th-seeded Kansas 75-58 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Saturday night.
Kristin Scott also had 15 points for the Cyclones (24-7), who play the winner of the TCU-Texas game in Sunday's semifinals. It is the first semifinal appearance for Iowa State since 2013.
Kansas (13-18) had an 8-0 run in the first quarter and led 12-11 at the end. The Cyclones took the lead with a 10-0 run in the second with Wise and Scott hitting 3-pointers, and closed the half with seven-straight points to lead 30-20. Carleton had the first two baskets of the second half and a Scott layup capped a 13-0 run for a 36-20 lead. An 11-0 run, with five different players contributing, pushed the lead to 27 in the final minute of the third quarter.
Iowa State, which opened league play with a 38-point win over Kansas and closed it with a 20-point win, shot 52 percent in the second half and 46 percent for the game. The Cyclones knocked down 10 3-pointers. Wise had her first double-double of the season.
Christalah Lyons had 15 points and Aniya Thomas 14 for the Jayhawks.
