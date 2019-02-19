IOWA CITY — OK, so everybody runs out of miracles eventually, right?
The Iowa basketball team finally used up its allotment Tuesday night.
The 21st-ranked Hawkeyes, who had won two consecutive games on 3-point field goals in the final seconds, got off two hurried shots in the final seconds but both missed the mark as their string of late heroics ended in a 66-65 loss to No. 24 Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Terrapins’ Bruno Fernando, held in check most of the night, scored on a tip-in with 7.8 seconds remaining to give Maryland the lead after it had allowed an earlier 12-point advantage to disappear.
Following a timeout, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon fired up a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key that bounced off the rim. Isaiah Moss rebounded about 12 feet in front of the basket and tried to shovel up a quick shot that also missed as time expired.
“It’s hard to hit three buzzer-beaters in a row, as much as we wanted to do it again,’’ Bohannon said.
“I was proud of the way we battled tonight,’’ junior Tyler Cook added. “Like I told the guys in the locker room, I forgot that the chances of us hitting game-winning shots at the buzzer isn’t super high.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had no problem with what his team did in those final seconds.
“I think JBo felt like he was free enough to pull and he wants to be the guy to shoot it in that situation,’’ McCaffery said. “Isaiah made a great play to get a second one for us.’’
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said he thought his own point guard, Anthony Cowan might have gotten a finger on Bohannon’s shot as it went up.
“The kid has made incredible shots,’’ Turgeon said. “You just hope the luck runs out for him.’’
It did.
Spurred on by an enthusiastic crowd, the Hawkeyes played some of their best defense of the season and also outrebounded the No. 1 rebounding team in the Big Ten.
The only thing that failed them this time was their offense. Their final shooting percentage of 32.8 percent matched a season low and the 65 points were the fewest they’ve scored in a game all season.
Despite that, they were able to bounce back from a double-digit deficit in the final minutes for the second time in three games.
Maryland (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) held a 57-46 lead with six minutes remaining. The Hawkeyes (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten) responded with a seven-point run that was capped by a Nicholas Baer 3-pointer.
Cowan, who led both teams with 17 points and eight assists, countered with a 3 of his own but he then fouled Bohannon on a 3. His three free throws, two by Joe Wieskamp and another 3 by Baer thrust the Hawkeyes into a stunning 61-60 lead with 2:38 remaining.
Eric Ayala scored for Maryland but Moss quickly grabbed the lead back with a 17-foot jumper. After forcing the Terrapins into a 10-second violation, the Hawkeyes got off three shots at the other end but all of them missed and Fernando reclaimed a 64-63 lead for the Terps on two free throws with 25 seconds left.
Bohannon was fouled by Cowan at the other end and made two free throws with 18.8 seconds remaining before Fernando’s game-winning tip-in.
“When the crowd got into it, we made a lot of big plays,’’ Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “You have to do that to beat a really good team on the road.’’
Fernando finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland with Ayala also netting 11 points.
Bohannon led the Hawkeyes with 14 with Moss notching his second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Maryland 66, Iowa 65
MARYLAND (20-7) — J. Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Fernando 2-5 7-8 11, Cowan 5-15 2-2 17, Ayala 4-8 0-0 11, Morsell 4-8 1-2 9, Lindo 1-1 0-0 2, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0, S. Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Wiggins 3-10 0-0 9. Totals 22-53 10-12 66.
IOWA (20-6) — Garza 1-7 3-5 5, Cook 3-4 0-0 6, Moss 4-14 2-2 12, Wieskamp 0-5 2-2 2, Bohannon 2-11 8-9 14, Kriener 2-3 2-2 6, N.Baer 3-6 0-1 9, Dailey 2-5 0-0 5, McCaffery 2-3 2-3 6. Totals 19-58 19-24 65.
Halftime — Maryland 27-23. 3-point goals — Maryland 12-29 (Cowan 5-10, Ayala 3-6, Wiggins 3-7, S. Smith 1-2, J. Smith 0-2, Morsell 0-2), Iowa 8-26 (N. Baer 3-6, Moss 2-5, Bohannon 2-7, Dailey 1-2, McCaffery 0-1, Garza 0-2, Wieskamp 0-3). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Maryland 31 (Fernando 11), Iowa 35 (Moss 10). Assists — Maryland 16 (Cowan 8), Iowa 12 (Bohannon, McCaffery 4). Total fouls — Maryland 22, Iowa 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.