IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team is going to need the help of junior guard Jordan Bohannon in the weeks and months to come.
They didn’t need him Sunday.
With freshman Joe Wieskamp leading the scoring barrage and Tyler Cook showing off a newly tooled all-around game, the Hawkeyes rolled to an easy 103-46 exhibition victory over NCAA Division III Guilford College in their first public appearance of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Bohannon, the Hawkeyes’ top assist man and 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons, did not play because of a painful bone bruise that has plagued him for nearly two weeks. Freshman CJ Fredrick also did not play because of a lingering rib injury that confirmed his decision to take a redshirt season.
The contest was lopsided enough without them.
“The thing about an exhibition game is you’re not playing Guilford. Guilford’s not playing Iowa. We’re both just trying to get better,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
“Obviously, we wanted to stay after them defensively, even after we got a lead, and I think for the most part we did that … I thought we worked. I challenged them to work and I thought we did that.’’
His players saw a few defensive lapses, too.
“We’ve still got a lot of things to clean up,’’ Cook said. “With a team like that, with all due respect, we should have held them to less … We’re doing some good things. We’re getting better little by little every day.’’
In terms of offense, however, there was very little to criticize.
The Hawkeyes shot 58.5 percent from the field, had six players score in double figures and had seven players make at least one 3-point field goal. They took command immediately after the first media timeout, reeling off 17 consecutive points to turn it into the expected rout.
Wieskamp led the way with 14 points and also contributed five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“It was a lot of fun,’’ said the freshman from Muscatine. “It was pretty exciting to put on that uniform and run out of that tunnel for the first time.’’
Cook showed some new aspects to his game as he finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. His career-high for a regular-season game is six assists.
“I didn’t make any ridiculous passes today,’’ Cook said. “I just found open guys and they made the shots.’’
Iowa 103, Guilford 46
GUILFORD (46) — Long 3-10 0-0 8, Curry 0-8 0-0 0, Gregory 4-7 0-0 8, Logan 2-5 1-1 5, Gore 1-5 0-0 3, Short 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 1-1 0-0 2, Leckonby 1-8 0-0 3, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Harkins 1-2 0-0 2, Porreca 0-0 0-0 0, Wallis 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 3-8 2-2 8, Ruszala 1-2 0-0 2, Ward 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 3-3 46.
IOWA (103) — Garza 5-6 0-0 11, Cook 5-6 1-3 12, Moss 5-10 0-0 13, Wieskamp 6-8 0-1 14, McCaffery 3-6 3-5 9, Kriener 4-7 1-1 9, Dailey 3-6 4-4 12, Pemsl 2-2 6-7 10, N. Baer 0-2 0-0 0, Nunge 3-7 0-0 8, Till 1-2 0-0 2, Ash 1-2 0-0 3, M. Baer 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-65 15-21 103.
Halftime — Iowa 52, Guilford 22. 3-point goals — Guilford 5-22 (Long 2-4, Curry 0-3, Logan 0-1, Gore 1-1, Short 1-2, Leckonby 1-6, Thomas 0-2, Thompson 0-1, Ward 0-2), Iowa 12-28 (Garza 1-2, Cook 1-2, Moss 3-6, Wieskamp 2-3, McCaffery 0-3, Kriener 0-1, Dailey 2-4, N. Baer 0-1, Nunge 2-4 Ash 1-2). Rebounds — Guilford 30 (Long 7), Iowa 47 (Cook 9). Assists — Guilford 13 (Gore 4), Iowa 24 (Cook 7). Turnovers — Guilford 26 (Long 4, Logan 4), Iowa 18 (Wieskamp 4, McCaffery 4). Total fouls — Guilford 18, Iowa 11. Fouled out — none.
