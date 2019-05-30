IOWA CITY -- Basketball match-ups between Iowa and the tradition-rich DePaul program have been a rarity.
The teams have met just three times ever, a situation that will change during the first full week of the 2019-20 season when the Hawkeyes host the Blue Demons in a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Nov. 11.
Coach Dave Leitao's team finished 19-17 a year ago and despite finishing last in the Big East standings for the third straight season reached the finals of the College Basketball Invitational.
DePaul will have a new look in the 2019-20 season, adding to the mix transfers Darious Hall from Arkansas, Carte'are Gordon from St. Louis and Charlie Moore from Kansas along with three freshmen who make up a top-30 recruiting class that ranks as DePaul's best since 2007.
It will be the first meeting between the teams since Iowa won a 97-86 decision in 1995 in a National Invitation Tournament game that was played in Moline at what was then known as The Mark of The Quad-Cities.
Chris Kingsbury and Jess Settles led five Hawkeyes in double figures with 19 and 18 points respectively in that game, while Tom Kleinschmidt led the Blue Demons with 19 in a game played in front of a crowd of 10,678.
The only other previous meetings between the Hawkeyes and Blue Demons took place in 1938, when Iowa won 34-29 in Chicago, and in 1956 when DePaul won a 73-72 game played as part of the Dixie Classic holiday tournament in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The contest is part of the fifth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series of eight games between Big Ten and Big East programs that will be played on campus sites over a four-day period.
The early-season series is named to honor Dave Gavitt, the founder of the Big East.
The Iowa game is only game scheduled for Nov. 11, the opening night of the series and it marks just the Hawkeyes' third appearance in the event which started in 2015 and is currently scheduled to continue through 2022.
The Hawkeyes traveled to Marquette in 2015 and hosted Seton Hall in 2016 but rotated out of the event's schedule the past two years.
A starting time and television information will be announced at a later date, but all games in the Gavitt Games will be televised by either FS1 or BTN.
