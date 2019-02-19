IOWA CITY — After his basketball team defeated Rutgers in the final second Saturday night, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted he doesn’t really try to draw up the perfect play in those type of situations.
He said he just tries to get the right players on the court in the right framework with multiple options, then trust the players to make good decisions.
“It never goes to perfection,’’ he said.
Nevertheless, the last couple of games have had perfect endings for the Hawkeyes as Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp have hit game-winning 3-point shots with mere fractions of a second remaining.
The 21st-ranked Hawkeyes will be hoping for another perfect ending tonight when they host No. 24 Maryland in a crucial matchup between teams in contention to land a double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten tournament if not a share of the league title.
Iowa (20-5) is in this position because it is 6-1 in games decided by five points or less. Narrow victories in the past two games represent the difference between the Hawkeyes being .500 in league play or being 9-5 and almost a lock to land their first NCAA tournament berth since 2016.
McCaffery said the Hawkeyes’ success in close games is a product of having good ballhandlers, good passers and seasoned, intelligent players who “understand time and score.’’ It also doesn’t hurt that Iowa leads the Big Ten in free throw percentage.
“I think it’s a collective thing in terms of personnel and with what we’re doing,’’ McCaffery said Monday.
McCaffery admitted he has a fairly large bag of tricks he can employ in those situations.
“I’ve been fortunate to have great mentors and worked with a lot of really good basketball minds so you accumulate things over the years that you really like, that you think will work for a particular team, and then you kind of mold that to your personnel …’’ he said.
“We have more of a veteran team and we’ve been through a lot, and it’s fun to watch when the kids truly understand what we’re doing and execute it the way they have been.’’
He said the Hawkeyes don’t work on end-game situations every day, but they do it quite a bit.
“We work on it live and there’s a lot of factors that go into it …’’ he said. “We’ve used a lot of our stuff this season so you’ve got to keep coming up with more stuff. But the key is to practice it enough that you can run it without having to call a timeout, without having to diagram everything.’’
Maryland, like Iowa, wasn’t really expected to be this high in the Big Ten standings but the Terrapins have done well with four freshmen and no seniors in their regular rotation.
McCaffery pointed out that the Terps do have an experienced junior point guard in Anthony Cowan and two athletic 6-foot-10 post players — sophomore Bruno Fernando and freshman Jalen Smith — who he thinks could be NBA lottery picks.
Fernando, in particular, has really blossomed, leading the Big Ten in field goal percentage and ranking second in rebounding and third in blocked shots. McCaffery said Fernando, who resembles Iowa’s Tyler Cook in terms of athleticism and physique, is much more consistent than he was as a freshman.
“This year I think he has a real command of what he wants to do and what he expects from himself, what they expect from him, and he’s playing like a veteran and he’s hungry,’’ McCaffery said.
