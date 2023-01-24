High School Roundup: Independence girls win WaMaC wrestling crown

VAN HORNE – Eight Independence girls’ wrestlers finished third or better as the Mustangs captured the 2023 WaMaC Conference title Monday at Benton Community.

Indee got championships from Claire Carey at 120, Jordin Derr at 125, Dakota Whitman at 135, and Rachel Eddy at 190.

Carey went 2-0 and won both matches by fall, including pinning Olivia Primrose of Vinton-Shellsburg in sudden victory. The pin game at 7 minutes and 23 seconds.

Derr won both of her matches by fall and pinned Ava Garcia of Williamsburg in the finals in 5:34.

Whitman went 3-0 with two falls and won a thriller in the title match, 7-6 over Maeley Elsbury. Whitman improved to a 39-3, while Elsbury lost for just the second time in 42 matches.

Eddy went 3-0 with three falls pinning Center Point-Urbana’s Jenna Small in 46 seconds in the title match.

Sarah Greiner took second at 105, Morgan Krall was third at 110, Havana Griffith was third at 145 and Izzy Strickert was third at 170.

Boys’ basketball

New Hampton 60, South Winneshiek 58: Carter Steinlage had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Chickasaws to victory Monday.

Gannon Shekleton added 11 points.

Roland-Story 78, Dike-New Hartford 43: The sixth-ranked Norsemen raced out to a 49-18 halftime lead en route to victory.

Benton Bixby led the Wolverines with 12 points, while Colin Meester had eight points, four assists and two steals.

Waterloo Christian 64, Columbus Catholic 46: The Regents (11-6) pulled away from a two-point halftime advantage to beat the Sailors (0-16) by 18.

Drew Wagner had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead Waterloo Christian.

Aaron Zwack added 17 points, while Eli Evans had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Leo Christensen led Columbus with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Andrew Robinson and Jace Matern each had eight points.

North Butler 56, Northwood-Kensett 35: Corbin Lewis had 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Bearcats (8-9) to victory.

Girls’ basketball

Dike-New Hartford 79, Roland-Story 21: The top-ranked Wolverines rolled to another easy win Monday improving to 14-0.

Four different DNH Players scored in double figures as Maryn Bixby and Ellary Knock led the way with 15 apiece.

Payton Petersen had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Jadyn Petersen had 13 points, seven boards, six assists and four steals. Knock and Bixby each had three steals.

New Hampton 65, South Winneshiek 19: Carlee Rochford had 16 points and Taylor Ries 11 as the Chickasaws improved to 7-8 overall.

Rochford added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals to her great game. Kandice Eggerichs had eight rebounds and four steals.

Postville 41, Tripoli 39: Isabel Bernard scored 10 points, and Maddie Harken had nine rebounds for the Panthers in their loss Monday.

Waterloo Christian 66, Columbus Catholic 54: Katie Costello had 34 points and Reagan Wheeler 23 as the Regents pulled away in the fourth quarter for victory.

The game was tied at 45-all through three quarters before Waterloo Christian outscored the Sailors, 21-9, over the final eight minutes.

Lauren Bergstrom pulled down 14 rebounds for the Regents, Wheeler added nine boards, three blocks and three steals.

Waterloo Christian improved to 10-6 with the win, and the Sailors dropped to 3-13.