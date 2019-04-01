{{featured_button_text}}
UConn's Collier headlines AP women's All-America team

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) reacts against Michigan State during an NCAA college basketball game, in East Lansing, Mich. Gustafson, who averaged a Division I-best 28 points while also ranking second in rebounding, was selected to The Associated Press women's All-America first team, Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

 Al Goldis

NEW YORK (AP) — Iowa's Megan Gustafson and Iowa State's Bridget Carleton were among the players named to the Associated Press All-America teams Monday.

Gustafson, a senior from Port Wing, Wis., became the first Hawkeye player ever to earn first-team honors from the AP. Carleton, a senior from Chatham, Ontario, was a second-team selection.

A second-team All-American last season, Gustafson leads the country in points per game (27.9), field goal percentage (70.1), double-doubles (33), field goals made (403) and total points (978). She ranks second in defensive rebounds (11.0) and third in rebounds per game (13.5) and total rebounds (472).

Carleton concluded her Iowa State career with a stellar season. She led the Big 12 in scoring (21.7 ppg) and broke the Cyclones' single-season points record with 760.

Other first-team All-Americans are Napheesa Collier of UConn, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville's Asia Durr and Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament by the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week.

The second team consists of Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale, Baylor's Kalani Brown, California's Kristine Anigwe, Stanford's Alanna Smith and Carleton.

UConn's Katie Lou Saumelson headlined the third team. She is joined by Notre Dame teammates Jessica Shepard and Jackie Young, Baylor's Lauren Cox and Missouri's Sophie Cunningham.

