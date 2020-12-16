Gary and Marla Kay Rima sell CourtKings basketball franchise to Tommy McCellan-Bey

WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley CourtKings will be under new ownership when play begins this spring in their first season as a member of the Official Basketball Association (OBA).
The franchise that captured two Midwest Basketball League championships and compiled a 68-9 record over a four-year stretch will now be run by Waterloo businessman Tommy McCellan-Bey. Gary and Marla Kay Rima decided to sell the team nearly five years to the day when it was announced that semi-professional basketball was coming to Waterloo with the Cedar Valley SportsPlex serving as the CourtKings’ home court.
Gary Rima, who also serves as the radio play-by-play announcer for the University of Northern Iowa football and men’s basketball teams, says he and his wife have been looking at relocating in Florida after she retired from teaching at the end of the last school year. Rima will be occupied this spring calling UNI football games.
“The timing was right,” Rima said. “We were prepared to run it again this season, but I met with Tommy and he’s somebody that has shown interest over a year in maybe taking it on when I was ready to step down.”
McCellan-Bey is hopeful that his strong ties within the city will raise the profile of the CourtKings basketball organization. The 1978 Waterloo Central High School graduate is the owner of A-1 Flynn Bail Bonds and KBDJ 97.1 FM.
Nine years ago, McCellan-Bey founded Brothers Achieving Manhood (B.A.M.) -- a Waterloo non-profit organization that uses youth basketball as a vehicle for future success. He’s also served as an assistant coach at Waterloo Columbus and the CourtKings.
“We want to become even better,” McCellan-Bey said. “He (Rima) is going to help me understand what it takes to get to that next level.
“I want to bring in some local guys and be able to incorporate some things I used over the years. A lot of young kids want to go on and play pro ball and that’s what we need, avenues to get them to where they want to be.”
The CourtKings will play an 18-game regular season schedule within the 36-team OBA owned by ex-WNBA player Tamara Moore. Cedar Valley will compete in the North Division with teams from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Rima plans to remain the OBA’s commissioner. The association also has a Texas Division, a Central Division (Missouri and Illinois) and East Division (Indiana, Ohio, Michigan).
Winners of the four divisions will meet July 31-August 1 to crown a champion at the Orlando Magic’s team facility in Florida. An all-star game will also be held in that location that weekend.
All sponsors and season tickets from the 2020 CourtKings season that was canceled due to the pandemic will be honored this upcoming year.
“He’s so well connected in the city and he knows players and business people,” Rima said, addressing what McCellan-Bey will bring to the table. “We had good crowds. I think Tommy can not only take crowd size to the next level, but I think he can get players that I maybe couldn’t. It’s going to be exciting to see Tommy build on our foundation.”
Nine members from the most recent CourtKings roster are anticipated to return this spring. McCellan-Bey is hopeful he can add some local athletes to that group.
Those interested in being a part of the CourtKings organization can contact McCellan-Bey at topflytsecurity@gmail.com.
Through four years, 12 members of the CourtKings have signed overseas contracts.
“We’re going to give these guys an opportunity to show their talent,” McCellan-Bey said. “We’re going to do a lot of things to bring this to the next level. We’re called the CourtKings. We aren’t going to be the court jesters.”
