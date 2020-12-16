Gary and Marla Kay Rima sell CourtKings basketball franchise to Tommy McCellan-Bey

WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley CourtKings will be under new ownership when play begins this spring in their first season as a member of the Official Basketball Association (OBA).

The franchise that captured two Midwest Basketball League championships and compiled a 68-9 record over a four-year stretch will now be run by Waterloo businessman Tommy McCellan-Bey. Gary and Marla Kay Rima decided to sell the team nearly five years to the day when it was announced that semi-professional basketball was coming to Waterloo with the Cedar Valley SportsPlex serving as the CourtKings’ home court.

Gary Rima, who also serves as the radio play-by-play announcer for the University of Northern Iowa football and men’s basketball teams, says he and his wife have been looking at relocating in Florida after she retired from teaching at the end of the last school year. Rima will be occupied this spring calling UNI football games.

“The timing was right,” Rima said. “We were prepared to run it again this season, but I met with Tommy and he’s somebody that has shown interest over a year in maybe taking it on when I was ready to step down.”