WATERLOO — Lacing up a pair of large Adidas shoes in Cedar Valley CourtKings purple, Isaac Freeman was quick to smile Friday night as he spoke about his return to basketball inside a practice gymnasium at the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley.
Freeman still wears the sports goggles that became a signature part of his look when he drew the attention of NCAA Division I programs after averaging 15 points, 15 rebounds and 7.5 blocked shots per game as a standout at Osbourne High School in Virginia. Standing a slim 7-foot-3 with gray starting to surface in his hair, one of the CourtKings’ newest additions looks much older than his age of 26.
The well-traveled Freeman will be making his return to professional basketball at 7:30 p.m. today when the CourtKings open their season against Des Moines’ Iowa Elite Pro inside Waterloo’s SportsPlex.
Freeman is a late bloomer returning to a sport of basketball that he didn’t start playing until age 14. Freeman grew three to four inches a year, reaching 7 feet his senior year of high school.
“It was really weird growing up because I had to learn how my body reacted to this or that or how I could get around the court,” Freeman recalls. “When I started at one level and then got taller, I had to learn something new. It was a struggle, but it was fun. It was real fun.”
While Freeman’s shot-blocking ability and size translated into plenty of NCAA Division I offers, he spent a year at prep school in Connecticut working to get where he needed to be academically in order to play at the collegiate level. Freeman eventually chose UMass over Drexel, but only saw the court for limited action at the end of five games his freshman year.
“I messed UMass up,” Freeman candidly admits. “UMass was my fault.
“Grades came back and haunted me. I wasn’t a student-athlete, I was just a basketball player. I had a 0.6 GPA first semester. … I had to buckle down and become a student before I could become an athlete.”
Freeman eventually transferred to State Fair Community College in Central Missouri where he began to once again thrive on the basketball court, but financial and legal issues forced him to pursue any professional opportunity he could find.
“I just was young and wasn’t experienced enough for a professional,” Freeman said. “I was bouncing from one thing to another. I couldn’t really find a stick, something I could stick to.”
Prior to joining the CourtKings, Freeman’s last professional game was played in Morocco in November 2014. He returned to his hometown of Manassas, Va., before traveling to St. Paul, Minnesota.
Freeman recently worked various jobs with Northland Temporaries — from a printing press to Old Dutch Foods in Roseville to serving food at a Wal-Mart. Last October, Freeman spent four months at Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities homeless shelter where he met David Stanley Sr., who works with the mission.
Stanley Sr. told his son, a third-year CourtKings point guard, that Freeman was a hard worker with an enjoyable sense of humor. Stanley Jr. took Freeman to an open gym in the Twin Cities and quickly found out that he could help the team.
“My father has been a mentor to him,” said Stanley Jr., an eighth-grade math teacher at Richfield Middle School south of Minneapolis. “It’s crazy because my dad has a really good relationship with a lot of my friends like a father figure. Sometimes he talks to them more than me.
“I know that Isaac is a good guy, and my dad is just guiding him, and making sure he’s taken care of, and I’m glad to be his teammate.”
Stanley Jr. sees growth on a daily basis from Freeman.
“When you take some time away from playing organized ball you’ve got to remember some of the little things like floor spacing and where to roll on specific screens,” Stanley Jr. said. “He learns every single day and he’s improving. It’s just getting the rust off.”
Freeman says he’s enjoying the family nature of this team and looking forward to his first season in the Midwest Basketball League.
“I’m going to make something of it,” Freeman said. “It’s going to take a little while, but I’m getting there.”
COMMITTED TO EXCEL: The CourtKings ended last season without a Midwest Basketball League title for the first time in franchise history. Minnesota’s T.C. Elite snapped the franchise’s 38-game win streak during the regular season and edged the CourtKings in the title game, 108-106.
“Last year it showed how much it meant to be close as a team and to hold each other accountable,” Stanley Jr. said. “We lost a few games based on everyone not being able to show up to games.
“This year I know (owner/GM) Gary (Rima) has made it a priority to make sure everyone is at the games. I think we’re really close as a team and we’re going to be a lot more successful. … Everyone is starting to build chemistry right away.”
