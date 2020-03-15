Foster, Rosengarten earn NICL East MVP honors

The North Iowa Cedar League East division has announced its annual basketball awards.
Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit Ellie Foster of Dike-New Hartford was named Most Valuable Player, while Wolverine head coach Bruce Dall was named Coach of the Year.
Wapsie Valley’s Kiks Rosengarten of the state champion Warriors secured the boys’ Most Valuable Player, while Aaron Thomas of Aplington-Parkersburg was Coach of the Year.
Waterloo Columbus senior boys’ basketball player Cannon Butler, and junior girls’ basketball player Ali Vesely have both been named first-team all-North Iowa Cedar League.
A 5-foot-9 forward, Vesely averaged 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Sailors. Columbus teammate Reagan Lindsay was named to the second team.
The 6-foot-6 Butler, who will play football at Northern Iowa next fall, averaged 13 points and pulled down 206 rebounds for the Sailors during the 2019-20 season.
Senior guard Charlie Dugan was named to the second team for Columbus.
All-NICL East
Boys
FIRST TEAM – Jayden Mackie (Aplington-Parkersburg), so., Joshua Hahn (Aplington-Parkersburg), jr., Bryce Phelps (Denver), jr., Kyler Matthias (Denver), jr., Dane Fuller (Dike-New Hartford), jr., Kiks Rosengarten (Wapsie Valley), sr., Cannon Butler (Columbus), sr., James Stimson (Sumner-Fredericksburg), sr.
SECOND TEAM – Kobe Risse (Wapsie Valley), jr., Cooper Fuelling (Jesup), sr., Owen Thomas (Aplington-Parkersburg), jr., Isaac Besh (Denver), jr., Charlie Duggan (Columbus), sr., Derek Kenney (Dike-New Hartford), sr., Peyton Schmitz (Sumner-Fredericksburg), so., Sam Hansen (Hudson), jr.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Kiks Rosengarten.
COACH OF THE YEAR – Aaron Thomas (Aplington-Parkersburg)
Girls
FIRST TEAM – Ellie Foster (Dike-New Hartford), sr., Katie Knock (Dike-New Hartford), sr., Amanda Treptow (Jesup), so., Cassidy Pagel (Sumner-Fredericksburg), sr., Ali Vesely (Columbus), jr., Morgan Weber (Dike-New Hartford), sr., Maddie McKenna (Hudson), sr., Reese Johnson (Denver), so.
SECOND TEAM – Kaci Beesecker (Wapsie Valley), sr., Brittany Lingenfelter (Jesup), sr., Grace Hennessy (Denver), fr., Payton McHone (Jesup), sr., Abby Gaudian (Hudson), sr., Reagan Lindsay (Columbus), jr., Megan Johnson (Aplington-Parkersburg), sr., Jaycie Ellis (Aplington-Parkersburg), sr., Natalie Tecklenburg (Union), sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Ellie Foster.
COACH OF THE YEAR – Bruce Dall (Dike-New Hartford).