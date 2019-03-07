ST. LOUIS (AP) — First-year Drake coach Darian DeVries has been named the Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year.
The league announced on Thursday that DeVries beat out Dana Ford of Missouri State and Porter Moser of Loyola (Chicago) for the honor.
DeVries led Drake to a share of just its second league title since 1971 in the regular season despite being picked to finish ninth. DeVries also leads the nation among first-year coaches with 23 wins.
The Aplington native, former University of Northern Iowa standout and longtime Creighton assistant coach returned just two letterwinners from last season and had no incoming recruits when he accepted the position.
"This award is a team award," said DeVries. "I'm so thankful for the guys that I have and a staff that comes to work every day and makes what we do so enjoyable.
"This group of guys, especially the three seniors, are truly inspirational to me. What they've been able to do for us as a program this year is truly awesome. A lot of it is because of who they are as people.
"Their unselfishness, their resiliency and their love of the game is what makes what we do so much fun. They just want to play hard, be coached and have fun. Because of that, they ended up as co-champions in this league."
Drake begins play in the MVC Tournament Friday at 6 p.m.
