DES MOINES -- Emeche Wells scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures as the Cedar Valley CourtKings topped the Iowa Elite Pro, 103-88, in Midwest Basketball League action Sunday.
Cedar Valley trailed after one quarter, 23-19, but the CourtKings surged ahead in the second, leading 53-40 at halftime, and never looked back.
Brady Burford added 18 points, while Aundre Hicks (15, Anthony James (14), Jaree Crawford (13) and David Stanley (12) also reached double figures for the CourtKings.
Cedar Valley returns to action Saturday at home inside the SportsPlex with a 6:30 p.m. tip against the Rochester Roadrunners.
