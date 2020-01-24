CourtKings sign former UNI Panther for 2020 season

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley CourtKings have signed former UNI Panther Miles Wentzien to the 2020 roster.

The 6’2, 190-pound guard hails from Fort Madison, where he was an All-State selection in high school. After high school, Wentzien attended Missouri Western State before joining the Kirkwood Community College Eagles. At Kirkwood, Wentzien earned All-American honors in the 2016-2017 season, averaging 14.8 points per game.

For his final two years of eligibility, Wentzien transferred to UNI. He played in 19 games, including six starts, for the Panthers before his career was cut short due to injury.

The Cedar Valley CourtKings will play in the OBA (Official Basketball Association) this season joining 29 other teams. The CourtKings will be in the OBA North Division with TC Elite out of Minneapolis, Bay Area Titans from Green Bay, Wisconsin Thunder from Milwaukee, Quad City United from Davenport and CEO Kings from St. Paul. The CourtKings will also face these teams out of the OBA Central Division, Iowa Elite Pro from Des Moines, Kansas City Royal Heirs from Kansas City, Mo and the Lawrence Admirals from Lawrence, Ks.

The regular season starts April 5 when the CourtKings host the Wisconsin Thunder at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo.