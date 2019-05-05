{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley CourtKings extended their franchise win streak over the Minnesota Lakers to eight games with a 116-84 victory Sunday night at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.

Cedar Valley (5-1) has now won four consecutive games since a 126-122 loss to the Eagan Bulldogs in week two. The CourtKings remain one game back of Eagan atop the Midwest Basketball League's West Division standings.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cedar Valley returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against T.C. Elite in Minneapolis, Minn.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments