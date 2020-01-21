Young erupts in ISU win

AMES — As Iowa State coach Steve Prohm sat down for the post-game press conference Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum, he gave Solomon Young a pat on the back.
Young earned it.
He finished with a career-high 27 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field and 13 of 15 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
“He played like Shaq tonight,” Cyclone point guard Tyrese Haliburton said.
The difference is, Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t make free throws. Young did.
“He looked like Steph Curry at the free throw line, too,” Haliburton said.
Young drew 10 fouls, a stat that impressed Prohm.
“I was 13 of 15 on free throws — I didn’t even know I shot that many,” Young said. “Then I had nine rebounds. Coach made it an emphasis for me to rebound out of my area and play physically.”
Young said his goal was to come off the bench and play with a lot of energy. It’s safe to say he did that.
But that’s what Prohm expects from his players. What he wants to see is players playing with confidence, and Young was playing with a tremendous amount of confidence.
With 7:37 left in the second half with Iowa State up 71-58, Young had a big blocked shot on Oklahoma State’s Jonathan Laurent. Young sprinted down to the other end and posted hard. When he got the ball, he had a deep drop step and went for a huge dunk on Laurent.
Laurent did the only thing he could and fouled Young, who went to the line and made both free throws.
“I thought he had great confidence,” Prohm said. “You should play hard. That should be a prerequisite. That one play where he tried to dunk the ball in the second half and got fouled, that’s when you could stamp him and say, ‘He’s playing with unbelievable confidence tonight.’ I thought we had a chance to go at them inside and we did that.”
Young’s post presence allowed Iowa State to get open shots on the perimeter.
Young was attracting so much attention that Haliburton and fellow guard Rasir Bolton were left open on a number of 3-point attempts, which they capitalized on.
Haliburton had 20 points on 6 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc and Bolton had 21 points, including 4 of 6 from deep.
“He sealed people and buried people in the post,” Haliburton said. “He established a post presence for us. He was hoopin’. He was definitely the difference for us today.”
Young was replaced by George Conditt in the starting lineup after the Kansas game, in part because he wasn’t playing with the physicality Prohm wanted to see out of him.
Now that he’s proven he can be physical, Prohm is able to roll with whoever has the hot hand in the post.
“I thought he played with great physicality and great toughness,” Prohm said. “When you can make free throws, that helps a ton. I don’t think he played with that physicality in some of those prior games. That’s one of the reasons we switched our starting lineup.
“Whoever is playing well, needs to play — you saw that tonight.”
Iowa St. 89, Okla. St. 82
OKLAHOMA ST. (9-9) — Likekele 4-14 3-5 12, Waters 5-11 1-2 14, McGriff 3-8 4-4 12, Laurent 5-9 3-4 13, A.Anderson 5-9 2-4 12, Anei 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Ka.Boone 1-1 0-0 2, Dziagwa 5-11 0-0 14. Totals 29-69 14-21 82.
IOWA ST. (9-9) — Bolton 5-11 7-8 21, Haliburton 7-11 0-0 20, Young 7-8 13-15 27, Nixon 0-4 5-6 5, Jackson 2-3 2-2 7, Jacobson 1-3 1-2 3, Grill 0-4 0-0 0, Conditt 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-49 28-33 89.
Halftime — Iowa St. 37-35. 3-point goals — Oklahoma St. 10-25 (Dziagwa 4-9, Waters 3-7, McGriff 2-5, Likekele 1-1, Laurent 0-3), Iowa St. 11-24 (Haliburton 6-9, Bolton 4-6, Jackson 1-2, Nixon 0-3, Grill 0-4). Fouled out — Laurent. Rebounds — Oklahoma St. 29 (McGriff 9), Iowa St. 38 (Bolton, Young 9). Assists — Oklahoma St. 13 (Likekele 6), Iowa St. 20 (Haliburton 6). Total fouls — Oklahoma St. 25, Iowa St. 22.