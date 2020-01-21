Young erupts in ISU win

Laurent did the only thing he could and fouled Young, who went to the line and made both free throws.

“I thought he had great confidence,” Prohm said. “You should play hard. That should be a prerequisite. That one play where he tried to dunk the ball in the second half and got fouled, that’s when you could stamp him and say, ‘He’s playing with unbelievable confidence tonight.’ I thought we had a chance to go at them inside and we did that.”

Young’s post presence allowed Iowa State to get open shots on the perimeter.

Young was attracting so much attention that Haliburton and fellow guard Rasir Bolton were left open on a number of 3-point attempts, which they capitalized on.

Haliburton had 20 points on 6 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc and Bolton had 21 points, including 4 of 6 from deep.

“He sealed people and buried people in the post,” Haliburton said. “He established a post presence for us. He was hoopin’. He was definitely the difference for us today.”

Young was replaced by George Conditt in the starting lineup after the Kansas game, in part because he wasn’t playing with the physicality Prohm wanted to see out of him.