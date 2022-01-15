UNI women start fast, hold on late for third straight win

Sometimes all you need to win is a red-hot start. That's exactly what the UNI women's basketball team got on Saturday afternoon at the McLeod Center.

The Panthers were absolutely explosive early on as they dropped 30 points as a team in the opening quarter. The production dipped a bit in the second, but they did enough the rest of the way to earn a 66-57 victory over Southern Illinois University. The win moves Northern Iowa to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. It was their third consecutive win overall and in the conference.

The Panthers came out on fire as they scored seemingly every time they had the ball. They made 11-of-14 overall including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter and also sunk all four of their free throws to outscore Southern Illinois 30-11 in the first period.

"I thought our start was terrific," said head coach Tanya Warren. "That's probably the best quarter we've played all year. I thought our energy was good, I thought our offensive execution was outstanding and I thought we defended with urgency. We finished plays on the defensive end with rebounding."

One key factor was having a full stable of players available. Cynthia Wolf was playing in her first game in 31 days while Kam Finley and Emerson Green also recently returned from prolonged absences. That kind of depth presence allowed UNI's bench to outscored Southern Illinois' 31-5 on the evening.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to have everybody back," said Warren. "Kam, Emerson and CJ (Wolf) have not had a lot of practice time so it'll be good now that they're back for them to get some time to get a rhythm back. It was good to have everybody back today."

Things weren't smooth sailing the whole time, however. The Panther offense cooled off in the second quarter as they made just 3-of-14 shots in that period. More critically, SIU began to heat up as they sunk 7-of-14 shots overall including 3-of-4 from deep. Southern Illinois outscored UNI 19-8 in the second quarter as the Panthers went into the locker room with a 38-30 lead.

"The past couple of games we've been talking about 'play to win'," guard Karli Rucker said. "In all of our conference games we've gotten a lead and then given that lead up. We just focused and got that confidence on offense to keep pushing. (We've talked about) stepping on the gas when we're up and extending that lead like (Warren) said. That way when the fourth quarter comes it's not a one possession game."

Rucker and Wolf both talked about playing a "solid" 20 minutes in the second half in order to maintain control. For the most part, that's true. SIU did go on a run in the third quarter to cut it down to a one possession game, but UNI matched them blow-for-blow on the whole. SIU ultimately outscored the Panthers in the period, but only 17-16.

In the fourth quarter, Southern Illinois managed to get as close as five points away, but the Panthers made key shots down the stretch and their defense held as they outscore SIU 12-10 in the quarter and won the game.

Individually, Rucker led the way offensively with 18 points while Finley chipped in 11. Wolf and Maya McDermott each contributed nine points while Wolf had a remarkable four-block afternoon to lead the defense.

UNI will enjoy a bit of a break before their next game as they don't play again until Friday when they visit Drake (9-8, 1-5).

"I feel like (our confidence) is pretty high," said Wolf. "Still, (Drake is) just our next opponent. The next game is always the biggest game of the year. We'll scout them all week and then we'll be ready for them."

