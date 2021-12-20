UNI Notebook: It was a good weekend to be a Panther

It's been a great couple of days for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.

Saturday saw the men's basketball program win their second consecutive game, the women's team just wrapped up a road trip with a split, and three of their football players made ANOTHER All-American team. Again, it's been a great couple of days for UNI.

Let's start with the men, who won back-to-back games for the first time this season and moved to 4-5 on the year. Playing on the road against Marshall, the Panthers hung tough in the first half before putting together a dominant second to win 75-60. Cedar Falls High School graduate AJ Green led the way once again with 29 points on 10-of-25 shooting from the field.

Marshall entered the game 7-4. To see UNI take victory and move within one game of .500 before their trip to Hawaii this week was awfully encouraging. They'll play Liberty at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday. That game can be watched on ESPNU.

It wasn't just the men having a good weekend, however. The UNI women's team got to take part in the Maui Classic this weekend and came away with good results.

The Panthers took on Idaho on Saturday and had little trouble as they raced out to a 37-15 halftime lead before claiming victory 75-64. Karli Rucker led four Panthers in double figures with 21 points.

UNI didn't have the same success on Sunday against Oregon State as the Beavers took home the win, 70-59. Still, they outscored Oregon State 35-32 in the second half and Rucker had another strong game with 17 points. Kam Finley was also solid with 11 points and seven boards.

The women now sit at 7-4 on the season. They'll begin conference play on Thursday, December 30th at home against Evansville at 6 p.m.

Finally, there was more great news for the football team. Offensive lineman Trevor Penning, defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, and kicker Matthew Cook were all named to the Stats Perform All-American Team. It's the fourth All-American team for Penning, the third for Brinkman, and the second for Cook.

