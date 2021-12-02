UNI men, women basketball teams looking drastically different from one another

It should be noted that we're still very early on into the college basketball season. Heck, the college football season isn't even over yet, so it's still far too early to be overanalyzing the respective starts to the season for the UNI men's and women's team.

Still, it's hard not to notice that the two teams are currently in two very different positions right now.

The UNI women are currently off to the start most people anticipated as they're 4-2, tied with four other teams for first in the MVC. For a team picked to finish third in the conference before the season, that's the position they expect to be in.

The men's team, however, is in a far different position than they expected to be in, even if it is early on. The Panthers are 2-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play, though it should be noted one of those two wins came against the 16th ranked team in the nation in St. Bonaventure.

Wednesday evening highlighted exactly how far apart the two teams are from one another right now. The men faced conference foe Bradley and were defeated 71-69 at the buzzer while the women scored their most points in over 30 years with a 102-62 win over St. Thomas.

Those are two staunchly different results for vastly different teams, even if both were picked to finish third in their respective conferences.

One bright spot for the men has been Cedar Falls product AJ Green, who dropped 35 points against St. Bonaventure and 30 points on Wednesday. For the women, however, it's been a team effort from the start. That fact isn't lost on head coach Tanya Warren.

"We had another terrific team win this evening to bounce back from a close loss," said Head Coach Tanya Warren. "...I'm extremely proud of our ladies for a full 40-minute performance to have our best offensive output in my time here."

Again, it's still very early in the season, far too early to panic.

Still, it's hard not to notice that up to this point of the season, the two UNI teams are currently on two very different paths.

