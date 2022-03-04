UNI men beat Illinois State in MVC Quarterfinal, 78-65

The UNI mens basketball team beat the Illinois State Redbirds in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

With the win, the Panthers advance to the semifinals of the MVC tournament and will face the winner of Loyola Chicago—Bradley. UNI will not have to wait long to learn its opponent as the Ramblers take on the Braves at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Both teams got off to a slow start as they combined for just 15 points through the first four minutes of action. Out of the first media timeout, UNI trailed the Redbirds 8-7, but outscored Illinois State 9-5 over the next four minutes of action to grab a 16-13 lead.

After briefly relinquishing the lead with 11:02 remaining in the half, the Panthers stole it back with a Noah Carter three-pointer at 10:30.

Riding the momentum of Carter’s three, UNI outscored ISU 13-7 over the next six minutes of action.

UNI managed just six points while ISU scored only four in the final 3:28 of the half as the Panthers took a 37-27 lead into the half.

Northern Iowa picked up right where they left off to start the second half of action. MVC Player of the Year AJ Green drilled a three-pointer to start the second 20 minutes of action.

Through the first eight minutes of the second half, Illinois State hung in there. The Redbirds briefly cut UNI’s lead to nine points before another Green three-pointer at 12:03 put the Panthers ahead 54-42.

A 6-2 UNI stretch over the next 3:42 of action gave the Panthers their largest lead of the day.

Leading 61-45 with 8:21 remaining in the half, UNI kept Illinois State at an arm’s length and closed out the Redbirds by a final score of 78-65.

Jacobson said the defense and passing of the Panthers proved crucial in Friday’s win.

“Our passing was terrific,” Jacobson said. “The pace that we played at, the passing was really good, but what I loved most today was our defense. We really guarded today.”

A trio of Panthers scored in double figures as Green led all Panthers with 17 points. The junior also grabbed six rebounds and dished out seven assists. Carter added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists while Trae Berhow scored 15 points with four rebounds.

Senior forward Austin Phyfe also hit a milestone in Friday’s game. With six points on Friday, Phyfe surpassed his father Steve’s career points mark as a Panther. Steve Phyfe started his career at Oral Robers in 1985-86, but transferred to UNI for the 1987-88 season. In three seasons as a Panther, Steve Phyfe scored 912 points.

Following the win, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said Phyfe played an instrumental role for UNI during a long return from COVID-19 complications

“Austin has been terrific,” Jacobsen said. “He has been a real driver for his teammates and our team.”

UNI advances to a semifinal matchup on Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. With their next opponent determined by the follow game, Jacobson said he and his team are excited to watch Loyola Chicago take on Bradley.

“We will have a good day of prep this afternoon and these guys will be ready,” Jacobson said.

