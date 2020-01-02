Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton knows well the challenges that face young point guards in college basketball.
The best ones are often so in sync with their coaches that they know exactly the right call without hearing it from the sideline.
Building that connection takes time for young players as they adapt their own games to the college level, though Haliburton, Kansas’ Devon Dotson, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans and Arizona’s Nico Mannion (along with North Carolina’s Cole Anthony, currently sidelined by injury) are among a strong crop of underclassmen growing up quickly at the point as conference races heat up.
“You’re going to make mistakes. … That’s just how it goes,” said Haliburton, who has blossomed as a sophomore into a high NBA prospect. “Growth is not linear. It goes a lot of different ways, up-down, up-down — it’s just how life goes, in anything in life, if you want to be great. So you’ve got to learn to deal with disappointment and learn to deal with mistakes and just move on from them.”
This bunch seems to be managing that part just fine.
Six sophomores entered the week in the top 10 nationally in assists, led by Sacred Heart’s Cameron Parker (third at 8.7 per game) after he set an NCAA single-game record with 24 assists in December. Parker is joined by Ohio’s Jason Preston (7.9), Haliburton (7.7), Hagans (7.3), Minnesota’s Marcus Carr (7.2) and Duke’s Tre Jones (7.1).
Freshmen Mannion and Anthony also have had fast starts and are considered lottery prospects if they enter the NBA draft after the season.
Tar Heels coach Roy Williams emphasizes mentality in teaching young point guards more than honing a crossover dribble or pull-up jumper.
“You have to be on top of your game mentally at every second,” Williams said, “because you’re involved in calling the defense, you’re involved in calling the offense. You’ve got to know where everybody is supposed to be, get them in the right spot, try to understand who’s in foul trouble on the other team.
“The enormity of how difficult a task it is for a guy coming in is the most overwhelming thing in the world. So hopefully they get a little bit of it, a little bit of it, a little bit of it. And their physical ability, physical talent, is the easy part.”
Williams’ Tar Heels are eager for Anthony’s return from a December knee surgery expected to sideline him into the second half of January. They have leaned heavily on Anthony as the nation’s second-leading freshman scorer (19.2) while lacking consistent secondary scorers.
“I’m still trying to learn what he wants,” Anthony said before the injury. “He’s asking a lot but it’s what I signed up for. I’m a point guard. I asked for this.”
Kansas coach Bill Self is pushing for more from Dotson, who has become the third-ranked Jayhawks’ top scorer (18.8) by playing faster and showing stronger leadership.
“I get frustrated with him sometimes because I think he can be such a much better passer, but he can guard his man, he’s fast, he controls the game,” Self said. “He just has to get a little bit better passing the ball and taking care of the basketball.”
At Kentucky, John Calipari is no stranger to tutoring young point guards with his program’s constant roster turnover of NBA talent. He said Hagans is “doing some good stuff,” but he wants another mental step.
“He’s not playing great yet because … the discipline defensively and offensively puts us in bad positions when he breaks it off,” Calipari said. “He’s just got to be more disciplined for 40 minutes.”
Virginia coach Tony Bennett called 5-foot-9 sophomore Kihei Clark (9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists) a “warrior” but wants fewer turnovers.
“Sometimes I forget he’s in a brand new role for him and he’s still in his second year,” Bennett said. “I’m asking an awful lot of him because he has to do a lot defensively and offensively, but I’m going to hold him to high account. I hold all my point guards into that.”
As for Iowa State’s Haliburton, he said it took time to adjust while “playing growing men at times.” But after playing last summer for the USA Basketball Under-19 World Cup gold-medal winner, the lean 6-5, 175-pound sophomore is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals with a confident style.
Now considered a possible NBA lottery prospect, Haliburton has a simple answer on how challenging it is for young point guards in college basketball.
“As difficult as you make it, to be honest,” he said. “You’ve just got to have a bond with your teammates and with your coaches. You’ve got to be willing to make relationships. If you watch me play, I don’t shut up. That’s what I’ve got to do. My guys have got to hear my voice. I instill confidence in them and they instill confidence in me.”
Meet the Iowa State football recruits
Hunter Dekkers
Hunter Dekkers
Quarterback
6-foot-2, 223 pounds
Hawarden (West Sioux)
A three-time first-team all-state quarterback, Dekkers set Iowa high school records for passing yardage and touchdown passes. As a senior, he passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He finished his career with 10,628 passing yards and 126 touchdown passes.
Latrell Bankston
Latrell Bankston
Defensive tackle
6-foot-3, 284-pounds
Woodstock, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)
Bankston picked the Cyclones over offers from Boise State, Oregon State, Arizona and Houston. In nine games for Hutchinson, Bankston recorded 50 tackles, 22 for loss, including 11 ½ sacks for the Blue Dragons.
Aidan Bouman
Aidan Bouman
Quarterback
6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Buffalo, Minn
The son of former NFL quarterback Todd, Bouman passed for better than 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior and finished with 9,568 yards, second all-time in Minnesota, as a three-year starter.
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
Wide receiver
6-foot-1, 209 pounds
Cibolo, Texas (Steele)
Jackson has been invited to participate in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He choose the Cyclones over 20 other offers, including Arizona State and USC. As a junior, Jackson caught 66 passes for 1,052 yards and nine scores last season.
Hayden Pauls
Hayden Pauls
Offensive tackle
6-foot-4, 263 pounds
Emporia, Kan.
A 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Pauls picked the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Purdue. Pauls was the No. 5 rated prospect in Kansas by 247Sports.
Johnny Wilson
Johnny Wilson
Defensive end
6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill)
Rated the 17th best prospect in Missouri by 247Sports, Wilson chose ISU over Kansas and Missouri, which were also in his final three. Wilson had 97 tackles, 28 for loss, including 13 sacks.
Craig McDonald
Craig McDonald
Safety
6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy)
McDonald did not play his senior season as he was ruled ineligible to compete because of a Minnesota State High School League bylaw that limits student-athletes to 12 consecutive semesters of eligibility from seven through 12th grade. McDonald started kindergarten at age four, and his parents had him retake the eighth grade.
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 190
Jacksonville, Fla. (Blinn CC)
Hutchinson chose the Cyclones over TCU, Arizona State,. Utah, Illinois and several other programs. Hutchinson plans on enrolling early after catching 47 passes for 652 yards and five scores in eight games for Blinn this past season.
Willis Singleton
Willis Singleton
Defensive tackle
6-foot-1, 301 pounds
Gurnee, Ill. (Warren Township)
Singleton was a three-year varsity starter for Warren Township helping lead the Blue Devils to the Class 8A state championship game this fall. He finished with 14 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.
Tyler Miller
Tyler Miller
Offensive tackle
6-foot-9, 274-pounds
Jefferson (Greene County)
Miller was one of the top targets in the state of Iowa this fall as he picked ISU over offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Central Florida and Cincinnati. Greene County went 9-2 this season losing to Algona in the state quarterfinals. Miller helped pave the way for 1,400 rusher Colby Kafer.
Brady Petersen
Brady Petersen
Offensive tacklet
6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Ankeny (Centennial)
Petersen was a first-team all-state linemen who helped Centennial to an 8-2 season. A three-star recruit, he was No. 6 rated prospect in the state by 247Sports. Petersen had 12 offers, including a handful of MAC programs.
T.J. Tampa
T.J. Tampa
Wide receiver
6-foot-2, 171 pounds
Saint Petersburg, Fla. (Lakewood)
The Cyclones won out over six other finalists (Maryland. Wake Forest,. Rutgers, UCF, USF and Toledo) for Tampa. Tampa had 30 catches for 554 yards and nine scores this year for Lakewood and had 67 for 1,323 yards and 15 scores the last two seasons.
Sam Rengert
Sam Rengert
Offensive tackle
6-foot-7, 285 pounds
Milford Center, Ohio (Fairbanks)
Rengert took only three officials visits -- Iowa State Cincinnati and West Virginia – as Cyclones’ staff went back to its old stomping grounds to win Rengert over.
Mason Chambers
Mason Chambers
Safety
6-foot, 190 pounds
Schertz, Tex (Samuel Clemens)
Rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Chambers had 18 offers to choose from including Army and Navy. Chambers was a first-team unanimous all-district Class 6A selection.
Jordyn Morgan
Jordyn Morgan
Safety
6-foot, 175 pounds
San Antonio, Tex. (Cornerstone Christian)
Morgan, who visited Iowa State in June, picked the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, California, Boston College and Nevada. He is ranked the No. 85 safety in the country by 247Sports
Aidan Bitter
Aidan Bitter
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Lutz, Fla (Steinbrenner)
Bitter caught 54 passes for 807 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Also a track standout, Bitter has run 14.53 in the 110 hurdles, has cleared 6-foot-8 in the high jump and leaped 22-8 ½ in the long jump.
Michael Antoine
Michael Antoine
Cornerback
5-foot-11, 173-pounds
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)
A mid-September commit, Antoine chose the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, Minnesota, Boston College, South Florida and Florida International. Antoine had 49 tackles, two interceptions and was credited for 10 pass breakups.
Hunter Zenzen
Hunter Zenzen
Outside linebacker
6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Barnesville, Minn.
Zenzen had several offers from FCS schools including North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota, before selecting the Cyclones last April. Zenzen opened eyes when he recorded 26 tackles for loss as a junior.
Ar’Quel Smith
Ar’Quel Smith
Outside linebacker
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Naples, Fla. (Naples)
Smith made his verbal commitment in August. He rose up the recruiting charts after recording 113 tackles, 18 for loss while forcing four fumbles and picking off two passes as a junior.
Koby Hathcock
Koby Hathcock
Long Snapper
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Mesa, Ariz (Desert Ridge)
Rated as one of the top-five long snappers by Kohl Kicking camps. Hathcock also played linebacker for Desert Ridge, recording 72 tackles this season.
